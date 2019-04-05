Geoffrey Brandt’s RBI squeeze bunt in the bottom of the 10th inning knocked home the only run in Eastern’s 1-0 win over Lenape baseball in Olympic Conference play. Isaac Fendrick was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and scored the game-winning run. Cole Boyan turned in a masterful performance on the mound for Eastern. He went nine innings, allowed three hits and one walk and struck out 10 hitters. Isaac Beebe picked up the win in one inning of relief. Ian Conroy threw eight shutout innings for Lenape, allowing just three hits and two walks.
***
In other Olympic Conference action, Bishop Eustace beat Seneca, 11-0, in five innings. The Crusaders scored six runs in the second inning. Nick Koehn went 3-for-3 with three doubles and two RBIs. Mike Guzzardo went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
***
Anthony Atzert pitched a complete game and hit a double in Burlington City’s 2-1 win over Westampton Tech. Atzert had one of the Blue Devils’ two hits and allowed just two on the mound. His only run was unearned and he struck out seven batters.
***
Pennsauken earned a 4-3 eighth-inning walk-off win over Northern Burlington. Stephen Przychowicz hit two doubles and drove in a run. Anthony Rullo threw a complete game and allowed two earned runs to pick up the win.
***
Andrew Paolini threw a complete-game four-hitter in Holy Cross’ 9-0 win over Cinnaminson. Paolini struck out seven hitters and only allowed four hits. Lloyd McLaughlin went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs.
***
Delran scored 11 runs in the fourth innings of its 19-3 win over Pemberton in six innings. KJ Giangreco had a double and four RBIs, while Tyler Leroy had a double and three RBIs.
***
Audubon scored three runs in the third and fourth innings of its 9-7 win over West Deptford in Colonial Conference play. Sean Colbert earned the pitching win and drove in two runs.
***
In other Colonial Conference Liberty action, Haddonfield beat Haddon Heights, 6-1, on the road. Four players hit doubles for the Bulldogs, who scored four runs in the fourth inning to take a 4-1 lead. Dylan Heine earned the win on the mound.
***
Kevin Savage had a double, home run and two RBIs in Timber Creek’s 5-4 win over Egg Harbor Township. Savage had two of Timber Creek’s three hits. Bobby Baxter hit two doubles for the Eagles.
Softball
Payton McNair hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Cinnaminson a 2-1 win over Westampton Tech. McNair went 3-for-3 with a solo home run to drive in Cinnaminson’s other run. Riece Onorato, who scored the winning run from second base, threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts.
***
In other Burlington County League action, Maple Shade beat Palmyra, 9-6. Sara Zumoff earned the win in the circle and hit a double. The Wildcats scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning to take the lead.
***
Burlington Township scored six runs in the second inning of its 8-0 win over Rancocas Valley. Bailey Enoch threw a complete-game shutout and struck out 14 hitters. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored two runs.
***
Ny’asia Trinidad went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in Pennsauken’s 16-6 win over Willingboro in five innings. Amanda Lezcano had a triple and two RBIs, while Jessica Stafford went 2-for-3 and also drove in two runs.
***
Brianna Bailey hit a triple and a home run and had two RBIs in Wildwood Catholic’s 7-6 win over Holy Spirit in Cape-Atlantic League play. Emily Cimino struck out 12 hitters in her complete-game effort and went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs.
***
Moorestown scored five runs in the third and fourth innings of its 6-2 win over Triton. Juliana LaRusso went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the Quakers.
***
Audubon beat West Deptford, 13-3, in Colonial Conference Liberty play. McKenzie Yurcaba earned the win in the circle and drove in four runs. Olivia Malinowski also had four RBIs and a double for Audubon.
***
Amaia Smith allowed one run in her complete-game effort in Overbrook’s 6-1 win over Haddon Township. Siani Carpenter went 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Taylor Gresh knocked in two runners.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Nick Fleming, Davis Hallman and Nate Ruffenach each had hat-tricks in Northern Burlington’s 13-10 win over Rancocas Valley. Dylan Robinson made 19 saves in the Greyhounds’ win.
Girls’ Lacrosse
Lenape staved off Shawnee’s comeback attempt and won, 12-11, in overtime. Lenape led by four goals at halftime, but Shawnee scored seven goals in the second half to force the extra period. Gianna Monaco and Kylie Bresley each scored four goals for Lenape. Lauren Dickson netted three goals for the Indians. Julie Cassidy and Meredith Farley had hat-tricks for Shawnee.
***
Sydney Sventy scored a game-high six goals in Rancocas Valley’s 17-3 win over Pennsauken. Emalie Clothier had a hat-trick, while Alexa Coggan and Cameron Maruca each scored twice.
***
McKenzie Blake and Ashley Campo each scored six goals in Haddonfield’s 18-4 win over Hunterdon Central. Campo finished with nine points, adding three assists. Caroline Beckett also had a hat-trick for the Bulldogs.
Boys’ Tennis
Winslow Township defeated Collingswood, 3-2, in an Olympic Conference matchup. Jaison Prajapati’s 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) win over Hank Piper gave the Eagles the win.
***
Shawnee defeated Cherry Hill West, 5-0, in Olympic Conference play. Aditya Deshmukh def. Nahthan Harrison, 6-4, 6-2 in the first singles spot. Andrew Tecce and Anshul Shetty earned a decisive, 6-2, 6-0, win in the top doubles spot.