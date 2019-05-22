Ryleigh Heck’s game-high five goals gave Eastern a 14-4 win over Cherokee in the South Group 4 semifinals. The top-seeded Vikings blew the game open by outscoring the Chiefs 10-1 in the second half. Dani Mlkvy had three goals and three assists, as Tori Accardo also recorded a hat trick. Eastern plays No. 2 Lenape in the final.
***
In the other semifinal, Caroline Barlow’s three goals helped lift Lenape over Shawnee, 12-10. Kyle Bresley, Lauren Conroy, and Gianna Monaco had two goals apiece for the Indians, who outscored the Renegades 5-3 in the second half after being tied at seven at halftime.
***
Haddonfield jumped out to a 12-1 halftime lead in its 21-4 romp over Lower Cape May. Gabi Connor led the top-seeded Bulldogs with five goals and five assists. Caroline Beckett netted four and dished out three assists, while Ashley Campo had a hat trick and three assists. Haddonfield plays second-seeded Camden Catholic in the final on Friday.
***
In the other semifinal, Camden Catholic advanced with a 9-8 win over Middle Township. Kate Walsh netted four and had two assists for the Irish, as the team was down 5-4 at halftime. Kira Sides led the Panthers with four goals.
***
Rancocas Valley blanked Toms River North, 13-0, in the Central Group 4 semifinals. Sydney Sventy had a game-high four goals, while Reese DeMarco tallied a hat trick. Ashley Orendac and Elaina Corson both had two goals. The Red Devils play No. 1 Princeton in the final on Friday.
***
Cinnaminson lost to Manasquan, 10-8, in the Central Group 2 semifinals. Caroline Bailey had a team-high four goals for the Pirates. Janie Cowley had four goals for Manasquan, while teammate Jenna Harms netted three.
Ben Church’s monster performance led Wildwood Catholic to a 7-1 upset win over fifth-seeded Mater Dei in the Non-Public South Group B first round. Church pitched a complete game and striking out 13 for the 12th-seed Crusaders, while going 4-for-4 from the plate with a double and three RBIs. Justin Klemick had a triple, three RBIs, and two runs, as Wildwood Catholic plays the winner of Holy Spirit and Wardlaw-Hartridge in the next round.
***
In other Non-Public South Group B first round action, Moorestown Friends fell to Ranney, 7-5. Kyle Effies gave up three runs in three innings and went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs, and two runs. The Foxes led 4-0 after the first inning before the Panthers scored four of their own in the fourth inning, following with three runs combined in the fifth and sixth.
***
Staying in the Non-Public South Group B playoffs, Holy Spirit shut out Wardlaw-Hartridge, 10-0, in five innings. Jimmy Pasquale had three hits including two doubles and three runs for the Spartans.
***
Elsewhere in Non-Public South Group B, Doane Academy lost to Rutgers Prep, 11-1, in five innings. The Spartans fell behind 5-1 after one inning and were outhit 14-7.
***
Also in Non-Public South Group B, St. Joseph (Hammonton) beat Holy Cross, 11-1.
***
Glassboro picked up a win in the South Group 1 first round with a 16-1 rout of LEAP Academy. Noah Putney went 3-for-5 with a home run, triple, five RBIs, and three runs. Coty McArthur had three hits and two runs. Zach Gorman drove in four runs.
***
Will Long’s three-run triple gave Wildwood a 7-6 walk-off win over Pleasantville. Long went 2-for-5 with four RBIs, as the Warriors stormed back from a 6-2 deficit in the seventh inning. The Greyhounds scored five runs in the second inning to take an early 5-1 lead. Corlen Vallese picked up the win on the mound and had a triple.
***
Haddonfield downed Haddon Heights, 20-2. Chris Brown had four hits, four RBIs, and four runs for the Bulldogs, as Luke Gallagher went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Cameron Caruso and Matt Stamm both drove in three runs. Haddonfield started the game with a 10-run first inning and finished the game with 19 hits.
***
Chase Conklin picked up his 100th career hit as Bishop Eustace beat Moorestown, 13-3.
***
Rob Ready’s three-run home run in the first inning paced St. Augustine, beating Millville, 6-3. The Hermits added two more runs in the fourth inning.
***
Sam Muniz’s two-run double in the fourth inning was the difference maker in Absegami’s 3-1 win over Ocean City.
***
Audubon scored 10 runs throughout the sixth and seventh innings to beat Sterling, 12-4. Will Gillin went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs, while Sean Colbert had a double and scored three runs.
***
Alfred Miranda drove in two runs in Schalick’s 5-3 win over Gloucester. Jacob McCafferty had two hits and two runs for the Cougars, who broke a 2-2 tie in the fourth with a run and followed with a two-run fifth inning. Ethan Carpenter led the Lions, going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI, and a run.
***
Four Egg Harbor Township players had doubles in the team’s 13-6 win over Atlantic County Tech. The Eagles were up 5-4 before scoring eight runs in the sixth inning. Robbie Petracci had a double and three RBIs, while Jordan Sweeney had a solo home run and brought in two runs.
***
Cherokee scored five runs in the fifth and sixth innings to complete a 5-4 comeback win over Timber Creek. Andrew Walters picked up a double and drove in a run for the Chiefs.
Ailah Charles’ three-hit day led Westampton Tech to a 16-1 win over Perth Amboy Tech. Charles had a home run, triple, four RBIs and three runs scored. Jillian Reed picked up two doubles and drove in four runs. Jenna Goodman struck out seven in three innings of work and tripled at the plate for the Panthers.
***
Kamryn Kennedy, Sydney Arrigale, Emily Dayton, and Nerina Tramp all had home runs as Highland beat Triton, 11-0, in five innings.
***
Mallory Skelly struck out nine for Sterling, which beat Haddonfield in five innings. Skelly was also 2-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs. Victoria Scott had an RBI as well.
Dylan Beer had seven kills and Ethan Miller had 18 assists in Clearview’s 2-0 win over Toms River North in the first round of the South Jersey Tournament. Jack McEvoy recorded 13 digs for the Pioneers. Clearview plays Jackson Memorial in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
***
In other South Jersey Tournament action, Moorestown was able to beat Atlantic County Tech, 2-1. Zach Kelleher had 26 assists and seven kills for the Quakers. Marc Takla had a team-high 12 digs. Robert Fletcher had eight kills and five blocks.