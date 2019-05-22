In other Non-Public South Group B first round action, Moorestown Friends fell to Ranney, 7-5. Kyle Effies gave up three runs in three innings and went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs, and two runs. The Foxes led 4-0 after the first inning before the Panthers scored four of their own in the fourth inning, following with three runs combined in the fifth and sixth.