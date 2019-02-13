Thinking he was about to get a technical foul for storming away from the bench, Timber Creek coach Rich Bolds tells the referee that he was merely getting a drink from the water cooler during the second quarter of a South Jersey Group 3 boys' basketball semifinal Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Triton. No technical was issued, and Timber Creek went on to win, 64-51. LOU RABITO / Staff