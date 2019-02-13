Camden Tech’s Damon Jones had a Tuesday night to remember by scoring 60 points, including the 1,000th of his career, in the Warriors’ 100-93 win against Camden Academy Charter. Jones scored 28 of his points in the first quarter and made 10 three-pointers.
Jay White scored half of Pennsauken Tech’s points in its 106-75 win against Clayton. Three other players scored in double figures for Pennsauken Tech. El-Hajj White and Jeff Broadwater each scored 16, and Jay Jackson tallied 11 points.
In the Olympic Conference, Lenape boys’ basketball outscored Eastern by 11 points in the fourth quarter of its 76-52 win. With the victory, Lenape clinched the top seed in the South Jersey Group 4 tournament. Steve Matlack led all scorers with 24 points, and Alex Matthews finished as Lenape’s second-leading scorer with 14 points. Matlack also finished one rebound shy of a double-double. Ryan Ems led Eastern’s four double-figure scorers with 13 points.
In other league action, Shawnee beat Timber Creek, 47-44, to defend its home court. Conor Deveney and Cole Fleming combined to score 32 of Shawnee’s points. Deveney led all scorers with 17.
James Hill scored 18 points to lead Seneca to a 46-41 win against Cherry Hill West in the Olympic’s Patriot Division. Hakim Melvin led Cherry Hill West with 15 points.
Paulsboro’s Keyshun Sanders scored a game-high 22 points in the Red Raiders’ 66-56 road win against Woodbury. Barry Green also scored in double figures for Paulsboro, netting 10 points in the team’s Colonial Conference win.
Haddon Heights also earned a Colonial Conference win by beating Sterling, 55-42. Haddon Heights outscored Sterling by 10 points in the fourth quarter. Tesean Pressley led all scorers with 22 points.
Collingswood picked up its sixth win of the year by defeating Audubon, 48-36. Mekhi Bassett led the charge with 18 points for Collingswood.
All four of Overbrook’s scorers recorded double figures in the team’s 69-62 Colonial Conference win against Lindenwold. Davon Thornton led Overbrook with 20 points, and Aaron Stephens finished with 19. Lindenwold’s Darnell Nichols dropped a game-high 29 points.
Salem won a three-overtime thriller, 91-82, against Pitman in a Tri-County Conference matchup. Rob Petersen had 40 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Pitman.
Glassboro outscored Gloucester by 18 points in the second quarter on the way to an 83-70 win in Tri-County Conference play. Kwandel Tokley scored 27 points and Keon Sabb scored 23 points in the win.
Williamstown scored 20 points in the fourth quarter of its 61-57 come-from-behind win against Kingsway in the Tri-County Conference. Williamstown’s Brian Kennedy and Kingsway’s Shawn Warren matched each other with a game-high 17 points.
Girls’ Swimming
Haddonfield’s girls’ swimming team advanced to the South Jersey Group C Final by beating Oakcrest, 133-37. Haddonfield’s Katharine Skelly competed in the 200-meter medley relay, 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke in the win. Haddonfield, the top seed in the bracket, will face No. 2 Middle Township on Wednesday for the title.
Girls’ Basketball
Gloucester Catholic girls’ basketball picked up a Tri-County Conference win, 66-39, against Wildwood. Emily Leonhardt dropped 15 points, Azana Baines scored 14 points and Lynzie Eggers contributed 13 points to the Rams’ victory. Wildwood’s Maddie McCracken led all scorers with 18 points.
Pitman edged out Salem, 49-47, in league play. Olivia Nolan scored 25 points for Pitman to lead all scorers. The Panthers only outscored Salem in the first quarter in their two-point victory.
In other Tri-County Conference action, Gloucester beat Glassboro, 40-30, on the road. Gloucester outscored Glassboro 21-7 in the third quarter to erase its six-point halftime deficit. Gloucestor’s Chloe Bennett led all scorers with 11 points.
Deptford’s Tamarah Lowber scored her 1,000th career point in her team’s 54-35 Tri-County win against Cumberland. Katie Morrison scored 20 points to help Deptford clinch a share of the Liberty Division championship.
Highland earned a 21-point road win by beating Triton, 56-35. Kamryn Kennedy scored 18 points to lead the charge for Highland.
Pennsville also picked up a Tri-County win by defeating Penns Grove, 36-22. Caroline Zullo was Pennsville’s lone double-figure scorer with 10 points.
Cinnaminson outscored Delran by double digits in each of the first three quarters of its 57-30 road win in Burlington County Patriot play. Three players scored in double figures for Cinnaminson. Maddie Parrish scored 15 points, Maddie Ogden had 14 points and Kaitlyn Mulligan added 10.
Sterling outscored Haddon Heights by 15 points in the second half of its 38-28 Colonial Conference win. Latanya Berry and Tatiana Johnson each had 10 points for Sterling.
Collingswood took a 15-point halftime lead and never looked back in its 52-36 win against Audubon in other Colonial Conference action. Jackie Laxton led Collingswood with 13 points.
Haddonfield beat West Deptford, 51-30, in another matchup on the Colonial slate. Keenan Douglas scored 16 points for Haddonfield, which outscored West Deptford 18-6 in the third quarter.
Woodbury held Paulsboro scoreless in the first and third quarters of its 49-11 win. DarRique Smith dropped 13 points to pace Woodbury.
Shannon Mulroy scored 18 points in Lenape’s 50-36 win against Eastern. Lenape improved to 20-3 overall and picked up an Olympic Conference American win.
Ava and Alexa Therien combined to score 32 points in Cherokee’s 52-33 win against Paul VI. Ava Therien led all scorers with 20 points.
Shawnee jumped over the. 500 mark by beating Cherry Hill East, 51-26, on the road. Gia Flamini scored 18 points to lead Shawnee, and Ciana Viccharelli added 12.
In the Cape-Atlantic League, Wildwood Catholic beat Our Lady of Mercy, 64-42, to improve to 20-3 overall. Marianna Papazoglou paced the Crusaders’ scoring with 24 points.