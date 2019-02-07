Jake Gentile recorded the quickest fall over Kyle Edwards in one minute, and five seconds as the Kingsway wrestling team defeated Cherry Hill West, 43-17, in the South Group 4 semifinals on Wednesday. McKenzie Bell and Dennis Lee also had falls for the Dragons.
Chase Casey defeated Garrett Choates on a pin in 44 seconds in Camden Catholic’s 76-6 win over St. Joseph in the Non-Public South B semifinals.
Georgio Mazzeo beat Dasyn Weber, 14-2, in a major decision to help Paulsboro to a 63-6 victory over Pennsville in the South Group 1 semifinals. Shawn Williams added a 6-4 decision over Abdel Alqutawna for the Red Raiders.
Najee Coursey scored 24 points as Cedar Creek defeated Oakcrest, 66-61. Michael Stokes added 13 points for the Pirates.
Marianna Papazaglou led a balanced attack of 14 scorers with 18 points as Wildwood Catholic cruised past Pleasantville, 83-20. Gabby Turco contributed 14 points for the Crusaders.
Tanazha Ford’s 17 points and Fatimah Owens’ 16 points lifted Millville over Bridgeton, 48-44.