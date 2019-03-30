Camden Catholic boys’ lacrosse’s strong second quarter powered it to a 12-6 win over Woodstown on Friday. The Irish outscored Woodstown 8-1 in the second quarter after falling behind 2-0. Zach Toles scored a team-high five goals for Camden Catholic and added an assist. Bretty Ziegler recorded five points on four goals and one assist.
***
Gaurav Dravida scored a team-high four goals in Cherokee’s 9-7 win over Rumson-Fair Haven. Jordan Hayes also had a multi-goal game with two goals.
***
Luke Walker scored four times for Seneca in its 6-5 win over Cherry Hill East in Olympic Conference action.
***
Kellen Hurst scored a double hat-trick in Gloucester Catholic’s 13-5 win over Bishop Eustace. Hurst also had an assist to record seven points. Drew Venit scored three goals, dished an assist and scooped up eight ground balls for the Rams. Scott Griffin went 11-for-15 on faceoffs and had six ground balls.
***
Michael Trimble factored in seven goals in Williamstown’s 16-7 win over Timber Creek. Trimble scored two goals and had five assists. Chris Kelly also had seven points with four goals and three assists. Bryce Monahan scored a team-high six goals for Williamstown.
***
Lenape outscored Oakcrest by 10 goals in the first half of its 21-5 win. Bryce Reece and Sean Shelko each scored four goals, while Mason Bregman and Hunter Lippincott both netted hat-tricks. Bregman also set up his teammates with four assists. Matt Soutar went a perfect 16-for-16 on faceoffs for Lenape.
***
Rancocas Valley fell, 12-7, to North Hunterdon. Garret Snee led the charge for North Hunterdon with five goals, and Kevin McQuade added a hat-trick. Colin MacFarland and Alex Everard each scored twice for Rancocas Valley. North Hunterdon outscored the Red Devils 4-0 in the fourth quarter.
Girls’ Lacrosse
Avery Gawronski made 14 saves in Clearview’s 8-7 win over Lenape. Hailey Russo recorded a hat-trick, and Molly Green scored twice.
***
Three players netted hat-tricks for Pennsauken in its 16-4 win over Burlington City in league play. Shyann Ma led Pennsauken with four goals. Ruby Anyanwu and Jenny Ngeth each scored three times.
***
In other Burlington County League action, Rancocas Valley shutout Maple Shade, 17-0. Sydney Sventy had a three-point game with one goal and two assists. Ashley Orendac scored a hat-trick, and Mekenna Montgomery also had a multi-goal game with two.
***
Holy Spirit improved to 2-0 and picked up a Cape-Atlantic League win by beating Atlantic City, 9-7. Maggie Cella, Jolena Cordasco, Leah Corkhill and Tessa Florentino each scored twice for the Spartans.
***
Absegami staved off a second-half comeback by Our Lady of Mercy to earn a 7-6 win. Haleigh Schafer scored four goals for Absegami. Mary Meduri matched her total for Our Lady of Mercy.
***
Antonia Gismondi scored twice and dished six assists in West Deptford’s 18-1 win over Sterling in Colonial Conference action. Anna Wright scored a game-high five goals. Riley Goggin netted a hat-trick for the Eagles, who shutout Sterling in the second half.