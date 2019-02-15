Sterling’s girls’ basketball team remained undefeated in Colonial Conference play by edging Haddonfield, 52-51, on Thursday. The Silver Knights won the Colonial’s Liberty Division title and stayed unblemished at home in their 20th victory of the season. Haddonfield outscored Sterling 29-22 in the second half, but the Silver Knights’ eight-point halftime cushion helped them earn the win. Tatiana Johnson had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Latanya Berry led Sterling with 14 points and blocked five shots.