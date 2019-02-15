Sterling’s girls’ basketball team remained undefeated in Colonial Conference play by edging Haddonfield, 52-51, on Thursday. The Silver Knights won the Colonial’s Liberty Division title and stayed unblemished at home in their 20th victory of the season. Haddonfield outscored Sterling 29-22 in the second half, but the Silver Knights’ eight-point halftime cushion helped them earn the win. Tatiana Johnson had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Latanya Berry led Sterling with 14 points and blocked five shots.
In other Colonial Conference action, Woodbury beat Overbook, 52-38. DarRique Smith led the Thundering Herd with 16 points, while Alexandria Wilkinson and Aniyah Nichols each added 14.
Haddon Heights used balanced scoring to beat Audubon, 54-41, on its home court in a conference battle. Gab Iacono and Ryan Shepherd each scored 10 points to lead the Garnets’ eight scorers. Haddon Heights expanded upon its seven-point halftime lead by outscoring the Green Wave 16-6 in the third quarter.
Isha Kargbo’s 13 points led all scorers in Collingswood’s 47-40 league win against West Deptford. Maddie Eife added 12 points for the Panthers to help them improve their record to 17-6.
Deptford clinched its first Tri-County Conference Liberty Division title by beating Delsea, 48-34, on the road. Katie Morrison led Deptford with 14 points, and Tamarah Lowber added 12. Lowber and Janazha Clinton each recorded four steals for the Spartans.
Schalick outscored Wildwood by nine points in the fourth quarter of its 45-38 win in Tri-County Conference play. Tia Furbush and Hannah Creighton led Schalick with 19 and 12 points, respectively. Maddie McCracken scored 18 points for Wildwood.
Pitman put in a strong defensive performance in its 51-29 win against Pennsville in Tri-County play. Delaney Drummey blocked five shots to go with her 19-point, 16-rebound double-double. Jenna Georgette swiped six steals, while Olivia Nolan recorded two steals to go with her 11 points and seven rebounds.
Cinnaminson rallied after trailing through the first quarter to defeat Pemberton, 57-47, in a Burlington County Patriot Division matchup. Maddie Ogden led all scorers with 24 points, and Emily Mulligan and Maddie Parrish each added 11 points for the Pirates.
Adya Washington led Westampton Tech’s three double-figure scorers in the Panthers’ 51-33 win against Delran in other Patriot Division action. Westampton Tech came out strong, outscoring Delran 21-5 in the first quarter.
Shannon Mulroy scored a game-high 22 points in Lenape’s 53-33 Olympic Conference win against Shawnee. Nevaeh Sutton added 15 points in the winning effort. Lenape improved its record to 21-3.
Palmyra earned its 15th win of the season by beating Pennsauken Tech, 60-26. Elizabeth Shover led Palmyra with 19 points and recorded a double-double by grabbing 12 rebounds. Ashanti Taylor scored 18 points and had two steals for the Panthers. Tiana Reyes scored 18 of Pennsauken Tech’s 26 points.
Rob Petersen scored 29 points, grabbed eight rebounds and notched two steals in Pitman’s 71-53 win against Pennsville Memorial. Steve Petner also had eight rebounds for Pitman in its Tri-County Conference win. Zach Manorowitz led Pennsville Memorial with 23 points, including the 1,000th of his career.
Jason Pino recorded a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds in Gloucester’s 69-57 win against Triton. Steven Davis dropped 20 points for the Lions to lead all scorers. Gloucester outscored Triton 26-15 in the fourth quarter.
Penns Grove won by the slimmest possible margin, 72-71, against Clayton in conference play. Kavon Lewis led Penns Grove with 23 points to help the Red Devils improve to 19-2. Max Cruz had 13 points, eight assists and six steals for Clayton. Joshua Jones recorded a double-double with 19 points and 16 rebounds in the Clippers’ loss.
Connor Deveney’s scored nearly half of Shawnee’s points in its 51-42 win against Lenape. Deveney and Lenape’s Steve Matlack tied for a game-high 24 points. Shawnee improved to 11-12 overall and picked up an Olympic Conference win on the road.
Cherry Hill East held Washington Township scoreless in the second quarter of its 50-40 home win. Carl Gibson scored 16 points for the Cougars to lead all scorers.
Camden Catholic also earned a league win by defeating Cherokee, 50-33. Zach Hicks led the Irish with 12 points, while Uche Okafor and Valen Tejada each added 10.
Four Scotties scored in double figures in Bordentown’s 75-60 win against Medford Tech. Jordan Martin led all scorers with 21 points in Bordentown’s Burlington County League win, and Gavin Shiver netted 17.
In other league action, Burlington Township won its 16th game of the season by beating Florence, 79-38. Wesley Robinson led Burlington Township’s four double-figure scorers with 15 points. Emmanuel Ayetigbo and Andre N’Diyae each scored 14 points for the Falcons.
Overbrook beat Woodbury, 67-60, behind double-figure scoring games from four players. Julian Durr impacted the Colonial Conference matchup on both ends of the floor with 16 points, six rebounds and four steals. Damian Rawls scored 13 points and finished one assist shy of a double-double.
West Deptford picked up a Colonial Conference win by beating Collingswood, 48-39. MJ Iraldi and Brandon Ratcliffe combined to score 31 of the Eagles’ points.
Four Garnets scored in double figures in Haddon Heights’ 73-60 win against Audubon. Tesean Pressley led Haddon Heights with 24 points, Isaiah Turner dropped 17 and Patrick Campbell and Jared Bolling each chipped in 12.
Paul VI outscored Rancocas Valley by double-digits in each of the first three quarters of its 91-33 road win. Tyshon Judge led Paul VI with 27 points, and Hartnel Haye netted 20 points for the Eagles.
Eastern shot a perfect 17-for-17 from the free-throw line in its 63-45 win against Gloucester Catholic. The Vikings outscored the Rams 22-11 in the second quarter to gain separation. Noah Klinewski led Eastern with 16 points.
Nicklaude Saint-Juste and Chris Evans each scored 13 points as Doane Academy beat Pennington, 57-51, in the NJSIAA Prep B state championship game on Wednesday.