Carl Gibson Jr. scored 18 points to eclipse the 1,000 point mark and lead the Cherry Hill East boys’ basketball team past Bishop Eustace, 48-42, on Thursday. He currently ranks 12th with 1,008 career points on the Cougars’ all-time list.
Gibson needs about 100 more points to pass former forward Tim Perry for 11th all-time.
***
Kavon Lewis scored 20 points as Penns Grove defeated Pitman, 57-53. Jaylen Newton and Austin Smith notched 12 points apiece.
***
Gavin Gibson netted 20 points in Cherokee’s 64-35 win against Lenape. Anthony DiCaro scored 11 points.
***
Lindenwold edged Haddon Township, 58-57, thanks to Darnell Nichols’ 29 points. Tazir Cantey scored 14 points.
***
Malin Jasinski and Travis Lester notched 10 points apiece to help Seneca beat Shawnee, 41-35.
***
Chris Strawn’s 19 points guided Cumberland past Hammonton, 49-36. Jamere Muschette added 15 points.
***
Tommy Carter tallied 11 points and JayShawn Harvey scored 10 in Woodbury’s 52-39 victory over Gateway.
***
Deonte Woodbury scored 18 points as Burlington City topped Palmyra, 68-33. Michael Green notched 16 points and Amir Landrum had 14.
***
Gloucester downed Wildwood, 58-51, behind Chris Sanders’ 16 points. Chris Lamb added 12 points, Jason Pino scored 11 and Rasheer Fleming recorded 9 points and 21 rebounds.
***
Davon Thornton accumulated 28 points and 6 rebounds to help Overbrook beat Paulsboro, 59-49.
***
Brandon Ratcliffe’s 21 points led West Deptford past Sterling, 55-45. MJ Iraldi added 20 points.
***
Ryan Ems scored 19 points in Eastern’s 65-59 win against Washington Township. Noah Klinewski netted 15 points and Andrew Heck had 12.
***
Jay White scored 28 points as Pennsauken Tech defeated LEAP Academy Charter, 75-24. Raheem Cunningham tallied 12 points.
Emily Johns scored 26 points as Washington Township beat Eastern, 42-34.
***
Tamarah Lowber scored 19 points to lead Deptford past Gloucester Tech, 60-40. Katie Morrison added 11 points and Janazhia Clinton had 10.
***
Olivia Loftin tallied 18 points in Florence’s 39-25 victory over Maple Shade. Sierra Barrett scored 12 points.
***
Williamstown topped Delsea, 52-21, behind Danielle Jeffreys’ 21 points. Cailey Appenzeller added 16 points.
***
Maddie McCracken recorded a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds to help Wildwood down Gloucester, 48-32. Imene Fathi and Jenna Hans each notched 10 points.
***
Brianna Sorrento scored 23 points and Haylei Archer tallied 13 as Northern Burlington defeated Moorestown, 55-54.
***
Eliana Santana’s 16 point led Camden Catholic past Woodrow Wilson, 50-40.
***
Katie Kempter notched 15 points, 4 steals and 2 rebounds in Bishop Eustace’s 44-28 win against Cherry Hill East. Lauren Punk recorded 10 points and 5 rebounds.
***
Woodstown downed Clayton, 58-43, thanks to Charlie Baldwin’s 20 points. Katie Dailyda scored 13 points and Riley Fulmer added 12.