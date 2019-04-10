Mallory Skelly didn’t allow any earned runs in her complete-game win and hit two doubles to help Sterling beat West Deptford 4-2 in Colonial Conference Liberty Division softball action on Tuesday. Skelly and Megan Barbara each had two RBIs.
***
Paulsboro scored seven runs in the second inning to beat Overbrook, 11-9. Selena Chila earned the win in the circle, hit a home run and drove in three runs. Kierstyn Marshall also had three RBIs for Paulsboro.
***
Haddon Heights scored seven runs in the first inning to beat Collingswood, 11-1. Sarah Wetherspoon threw a complete game with nine strikeouts and no earned runs. She went 2-for-4 and had four RBIs. Gianna Iuvara drove in two runs.
***
Nicole Morsillo hit a home run and had four RBIs in Triton’s 14-12 win over Cumberland in Tri-County Conference action. Rosa Guerrero had a double and three RBIs for the Mustangs. Jenna Gardner hit a home run and had two RBIs for Cumberland.
***
Kingsway beat GCIT, 7-6, behind multi-hit games from Theresa Reed and Tori Lipka. Both players went 2-for-4 and had two RBIs.
***
Mary Jane Calascione hit two home runs, and Mikaila Rodriguez hit a home run to help Hammonton beat Williamstown, 9-3, in Tri-County Conference action.
***
Three players hit home runs in Paul VI’s 11-6 win over Cherry Hill West. Emily MacGibeny, Morgan Fisher and McKendamin Champion all hit round-trippers for the Eagles, who outscored Cherry Hill West 10-2 in the first inning.
***
In other Olympic Conference action, Seneca allowed only one hit to Timber Creek in its 8-1 win. Alexys Vernier drove in two runs for Seneca, which scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Baseball
Delran scored four runs in the first inning and beat Burlington Township, 6-5, in a Burlington County League matchup. Tyler Leroy had a double and an RBI, and RJ Moten hit a triple.
***
Mike Bancroft went 3-for-3 with two RBIs to help Bordentown beat Pennsauken, 8-4. Dylan Wood earned the win on the mound and went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
***
Cinnaminson scored the game-winning run in the top of the seventh inning to beat Pemberton, 8-7, in Burlington County Patriot action. Cinnaminson scored the first seven runs of the game before Pemberton tied the score with one run in the fifth inning and six in the sixth. Joe Turanckas and Anthony Crisafulli each had two RBIs for the Pirates. Joe Sireci hit a double and a triple for the Hornets.
***
Matt Woods went 2-for-3 and drove in two RBIs to help Triton beat Cumberland, 2-0, in Tri-County Conference play. Mike Shannon threw a complete game, allowing no runs, 11 hits and one walk to go with six strikeouts.
***
In other Tri-County Conference action, Hammonton scored five runs in the third inning to beat Williamstown, 7-2. Mike Walter improved to 2-0 by throwing a complete game with 11 strikeouts. Jared Beebe hit a three-run home run for the Blue Devils.
Girls’ Lacrosse
Triton defeated Haddon Heights, 11-8, behind two hat-trick performances. Leia DiNuova and Lauren Plata each scored three goals for the Mustangs. Saylor Allen scored a game-high five goals for Haddon Heights.
***
Anna Wright scored a team-high four goals for West Deptford in its 15-11 win over Mainland. Kara Yarusso had a hat-trick and three Eagles scored two goals. Julianna Medina and Casey Murray each scored four goals for Mainland.
***
Julianna Farina scored five goals in Gateway’s 12-8 win over Sterling. Chloe Showler made 11 saves in the cage for the Gators, and Erin McCormick scored a hat-trick.
***
Moorestown Friends earned a Friends Schools League win by beating George School, 19-6. Meghan Roberts scored six goals and had an assist. Bella Runyan scored five goals, had two assists and won 14 draw controls. Madison Bouggess also had a multi-goal game with four for the Foxes.
***
Haddonfield outscored Haddon Township by 12 in the first half of its 19-3 win. McKenzie Blake and Ashley Campo each scored four goals. Caroline Beckett also had a hat-trick for the Bulldogs.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Bobby Farrand scored five goals in New Egypt’s 11-1 win over Moorestown Friends. Bailey Manion added a hat-trick to the Warriors’ scoring.