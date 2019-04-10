Cinnaminson scored the game-winning run in the top of the seventh inning to beat Pemberton, 8-7, in Burlington County Patriot action. Cinnaminson scored the first seven runs of the game before Pemberton tied the score with one run in the fifth inning and six in the sixth. Joe Turanckas and Anthony Crisafulli each had two RBIs for the Pirates. Joe Sireci hit a double and a triple for the Hornets.