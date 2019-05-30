Friday brings the sectional finals in South Jersey hgih school baseball.
Here’s a closer look at the games.
On a roll: Cherry Hill East has won 11 in a row. The Cougars are unbeaten in May.
Riding high: Eastern is coming off a thrilling, 4-3 win over Cherokee in the sectional semifinals. The Vikings scored two in the bottom of the seventh on hits by Nick Zellner and Dylan Stezzi to win in walk-off fashion.
Cherry Hill East players to watch: Alec Rodriguez (.473, 16 RBIs), Ellis Schwartz (16 walks, 16 steals, 21 runs), Mark Basehore (.344). Nathan Bristow (5-0, 0.00 ERA in 21.1 IP) could get call on mound as ace Steve Lombardi is unavailable after pitching complete game in 5-0 win over Egg Harbor Twp. on Tuesday.
Eastern players to watch: Jack Winsett leads offense along with Stezzi and Zellner. Sam Portnoy (6-3, 3.15) is a top pitcher for the Vikings.
Tournament domination: Cherry Hill West has won its three post-season games by a combined score of 24-3.
Thrill-seekers: Triton has won its last two games in the bottom of the ninth inning, both on walk-off hits.
Cherry Hill West players to watch: Ace lefty Eli Atiya (9-0, 0.44) is available after throwing 54 pitches Tuesday vs. Hammonton. Scott Shaw (.488, seven doubles), Nick Sylvester (.459) and Ryan West (.429) lead a potent lineup.
Triton players to watch: Ace Mike Shannon (9-0, 0.95) is not available after throwing 86 pitches Tuesday vs. Toms River East. He can hit and enters play with a .449 average. Colin Taylor (5-1, 2.89) could get the start. Taylor (.353) and Matt Woods (.343) are top hitters as well.
Hot: West Deptford has won nine of 10. The Eagles’ lone loss was 5-4 to Haddonfield on May 18.
Hot, take two: Haddonfield has won seven in a row, scoring 73 runs.
West Deptford players to watch: RJ Mason leads the lineup with a .471 average with 27 RBIs along with Jack Murphy (.448) and Colby Garrison (.397). Murphy (7-2, 1.91) is fully available on mound with Gabe Finocchi (61 Ks in 45.1 IP) on bench after throwing 91 pitches vs. Cedar Creek Tuesday.
Haddonfield players to watch: Chris Brown (.535), Alex Kadar (.431) and Steve DiTomaso (.353, six triples) lead the offense. Ace Dylan Heine (9-0, 0.51, 70 Ks with 7 BBs) will take the mound with eight days’ rest.
On a run: Glassboro has won seven in a row.
Riding high: Schalick has won nine of 10 and the Cougars scored six runs in the top of the seventh to knock off Maple Shade 8-3 in the semifinals.
Glassboro players to watch: Noah Putney (.398, 10 doubles), Justin Tongue (.397) and Drew Tongue (.388, two homers) lead the lineup. Justin Tongue (8-3, 0.95) and Colin Bridges (7-2, 1.67) are top arms.
Schalick players to watch: Staus Pokrovsky (.561,10 homers) and Harry Padden (.437, 10 doubles) lead a lineup with five regulars batting .400 or better.
Upset alert: St. Joseph has knocked off No. 3 Bishop Eustace and No. 2 Christian Brothers en route to the finals.
A winning tradition: St. Augustine has won two sectional titles in a row.
St. Joseph players to watch: Adam Borcher (.387) leads the offense. Ace Jake Hellwig (9-1, 1.84) is available for full duty.
St. Augustine players to watch: Kevin Foreman (.446, 32 runs) and Kenny Levari (.446, 18 RBIs) lead the offense. Ace Jason Hoopes (5-0, 1.35) is available for full duty.
Surprise team: Trenton Catholic stunned No. 2 Immaculata 7-3 in semifinals.
Standard team: Gloucester Catholic is the two-time reigning state champion in this group and the most decorated program in New Jersey history.
Trenton Catholic player to watch: Jedier Hernandez (.379, 23 RBIs) leads the offense.
Gloucester Catholic players to watch: Lillo Paxia (.492, 33 RBIs), Tyler Cannon (.432, five homers), Luke Lesch (.437, 29 RBIs) and Justin Costanzo (.463, 33 RBIs) lead a potent lineup. Ace lefty Anthony Solometo (4-1, 1.87) is available for full duty.