Gloucester needs two wins to capture its first sectional title since 1974. The Lions are 2-4 in their last six, but they’ve won the right two, advancing to the semifinals. They have no fear of Glassboro, having split with their division rivals in two tight games. Junior Joe Repici is batting .397 while senior Andrew Lamb is batting .354 with seven doubles. Senior Ethan Carpenter is 5-2 with an 0.94 ERA.