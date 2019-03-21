Here is the 2018-19 All-South Jersey girls’ basketball team:
In her senior season, Baines again showed why she is one of the most captivating talents in South Jersey girls’ basketball history. Her skills need to be seen to be appreciated. She is a dynamic athlete and one of the slickest ball-handlers in the state. Her crossover was virtually unstoppable, and her combination of size and quickness made her unguardable against most teams.
Baines averaged 18.1 points per game. She scored more than 500 points for the second season in a row and finished with more than 1,700 for her career.
She was also a senior leader on a team that advanced to the Non-Public B South title game, falling just short against an elite Trenton Catholic team.
Baines will move on to a college career at Duke after helping the Rams finish 24-4 against one of the area’s toughest schedules.
They were also a perfect 8-0 in conference play en route to a Tri-County Conference Classic Division title.
Runyan lived up to her billing as one of the state’s premier players. After the graduation of a star-studded senior class, she was the clear-cut leader of a team that finished 21-6. And as she grew as a leader, she grew just as much as a player. Runyan averaged a career-high 20.8 points and 7.4 rebounds this season.
Mulroy is a fierce competitor and the biggest catalyst behind overachieving Lenape’s run to the Group 4 state championship game. Along the way, Lenape recorded the area’s biggest upset of the season when it topped Cherokee in the South Jersey Group 4 championship. Though she was most known for her defense, Mulroy, a Cornell recruit, averaged 15.7 points per game as a senior and finished with more than 1,100 for her career.
Along with her sister, Alexa, Therien formed one of the most dangerous high-low tandems in recent South Jersey history. Therien, a Loyola (Md.) recruit, averaged 12.6 points per game while serving as a senior leader for a team that finished 25-5, won the South Jersey Invitational Basketball Tournament and advanced to the South Jersey Group 4 championship.
As her team’s only returning starter, Watson led Mainland to the promised land, turning in a season for the ages en route to capturing the program’s first girls’ basketball state championship. Watson averaged 19.2 points per game, and the best could be yet to come for the dynamic junior.
G Morgan Robinson, Kingsway, senior, 5-8, 14.7
G Maddie McCracken, Wildwood, senior, 5-8, 21.4
G Brazil Harvey-Carr, LEAP Academy, senior, 6-1, 33.3
F Carly Stroemel, Paul VI, senior, 6-1, 12.6
F Alexa Therien, Cherokee, sophomore., 6-1, 11.8
G Keegan Douglas, Haddonfield, sophomore, 5-7, 16.8
G Imani Holloway, Sterling, senior, 5-7, 8.2
G Maddie Ogden, Cinnaminson, senior, 5-10, 15.0
F Sierra Sanson, Shawnee, senior, 5-8, 14.3
F Eliana Santana, Camden Catholic, senior, 5-9, 13.8
