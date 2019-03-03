Deonte Woodbury’s game-high 19 points led Burlington City to a win over Bound Brook, 62-50, in the Central Group 1 semifinals. The Blue Devils got off to a sluggish start, scoring just six points in the opening quarter and going into halftime down 29-22. They would then outscore the Crusaders by 10 and nine points in the final two quarters. Burlington City now plays Willingboro in the final on March 5.