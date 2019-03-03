Fourteenth-seeded Wildwood continued its Cinderella story, downing No. 2 seeded Glassboro, 57-53, in the South Group 1 semifinals. Tyler Tomlin paced the Warriors, hitting 10 free throws and scoring a game-high 25 points to go along with his seven assists. Kwandel Tokley had 23 points for the Bulldogs. Wildwood has beaten No. 3 seeded Salem, No. 11 Pitman and now Glassboro in its journey to the final.
In the other South Group 1 semifinal, Clayton outlasted Haddon Township, 86-81, in a game that went into double-overtime. The Hawks stormed back to tie the game at 64 after Brett Hintz knocked down a three with 12 seconds remaining at in regulation. The Clippers found enough left to outdo Haddon Township 15-10 in the second overtime. The final now features No. 14 Wildwood and No. 8 Clayton.
***
Deonte Woodbury’s game-high 19 points led Burlington City to a win over Bound Brook, 62-50, in the Central Group 1 semifinals. The Blue Devils got off to a sluggish start, scoring just six points in the opening quarter and going into halftime down 29-22. They would then outscore the Crusaders by 10 and nine points in the final two quarters. Burlington City now plays Willingboro in the final on March 5.
In other Central Group 1 action, Willingboro was able to hang on to a 46-43 win over Academy Charter despite being outscored 24-14 in the fourth quarter. Marcus Randolph scored a game-high 21 points for the Chimeras, who didn’t let up more than 10 points in every quarter except the last.
***
Burlington Township held Neptune to just five points in the third quarter in its 44-36 Central Group 3 semifinal victory. Dwaine Jones had a game-high 18 points for the Scarlet Fliers. Burlington Township faces top-seeded Wall on March 5 in the final.
***
Jagger Zrada connected on five shots from deep and scored a game-high 23 points in top-seeded Moorestown’s 52-43 toppling of Timber Creek in the South Group 3 semifinals. The Quakers limited the Chargers to three lone points in the second quarter.
In the other South Group 3 semifinal game, Mainland took down Seneca, 58-51. The Mustangs were able to outscore the Golden Eagles 28-23 in the final quarter to clinch their spot in the final against Moorestown on March 5.
***
Camden Catholic used a 21-3 first quarter to storm by St. Augustine, 74-51, in the Non-Public South A semifinals. Babatunde Ajike had a game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Irish, while Zach Hicks was a hair away from a double-double, tallying 15 points and nine boards.
In the other Non-Public South A semifinal game, Paul VI blew by Red Bank Catholic, 83-54. Hartnel Haye had 24 points in the win. The Eagles outscored Red bank Catholic 21-5 in the third quarter and will play Camden Catholic in the final.
Top-seeded Bound Brook routed New Egypt in the Central Group 1 semifinals, 44-26. Cameron Ward had a game-high 15 points going with her eight rebounds for the Crusaders. Arianna McCleod had 12 and tallied six assists. Bound Brook will play Middlesex in the final on March 4.
***
Westampton Tech advanced to the Central Group 3 final with a 52-34 win over Allentown in the semifinals. Three different Panthers players scored in double figures, with Nisea Burrell netting a game-high 19 points. Westampton Tech plays top-seeded Colts Neck on March 4.
***
Maddie McCracken’s 23 points fueled top-seeded Wildwood over Schalick, 42-31, in the South Group 1 semifinals. It was McCracken’s sixth-straight game with 20 or more points, as she’s scored in double figures in every game this season. Jenna Hans had six points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors.
In the other South Group 1 semifinal game, Haddon Township used a strong defensive outing to defeat Palmyra, 47-18. The Hawks will face Wildwood on March 4 for the final.
***
Head coach Paul Baruffi won his 400th game, as top-seeded Ocean City beat Toms River East, 64-41, in the South Group 3 semifinals. Abby Fenton and Emma Finnegan both scored 13 points for the Red Raiders. Kamryn Lister had a game-high 15 points for the Raiders.
Staying in the South Jersey Group 3 semifinals, top-seeded Mainland defeated Winslow, 49-31. The Mustangs held a 15-2 advantage after the first quarter. Kylee Watson netted a game-high 22 points, helping send Mainland to the final, where they will play Ocean City on March 4.