Wildwood Catholic’s Marianna Papazoglou led all scorers with 29 points, including the 1,000th of her career, in the Crusaders’ 59-49 win over Gill St. Bernard’s. Papazoglou, a sophomore, eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in the second quarter and has 1,016 career points. With the win, the Crusaders beat the all-time single-season record of 22 set by the 2016-17 squad. They advance to face No. 1 Trenton Catholic in the semifinals.