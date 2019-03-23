The Quakers were a classic team in the sense that the whole was greater than the sum of the parts. Take the squad apart player by player – from Cartwright-Atkins, the 6-foot football recruit who flourished in the paint, to the 5-foot-9 (maybe) Zrada to consummate role players such as Caprarola and fellow seniors Akhil Giri, Brian McMonagle and Tommy Londres, among others -- and the pieces don’t add up to a state championship team.