“Hannah is a very determined and driven individual. And this is quite an accomplishment, not just for her but for the school,” said Hartman, who is in his second year coaching Pennsville and has a daughter, April, who is also a senior on the team. “I’ve known this group of girls since they were very young. … They’ve all come up together, played together, worked together … and to see Hannah get this accomplishment, it’s been pretty exciting for everyone.”