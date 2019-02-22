Best opener: Shawnee at Cherokee. This is not a typical No. 15 at No. 2 match-up. These teams are school-district rivals, for one thing. For another, Shawnee is red-hot, having gone 9-1 down the stretch after a 4-11 start. The defending champs will be a tough out. This might be Cherokee’s trickiest game on the road to the final, although Toms River North would be a challenge as well if the chalk holds.