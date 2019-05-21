Delsea scored in the botton of the 10th inning to beat Seneca, 1-0, in the South Group 3 softball quarterfinals on Monday. The Crusaders scored the winning run on a throwing error by the Golden Eagles’ catcher. Winning pitcher Diana Parker went the distance and struck out 17. She also had a double.
Seneca’s Emily Spencer stuck out 15 in nine innings. Madison Melvin broke the Golden Eagles’ single-season hit record with 38. Melvin also has the school career hits record with 129.
Delsea will play No. 8 Cherry Hill West in the semifinals on Thursday.
No. 8 Cherry Hill West upset No. 1 Central Regional, 13-9. The Lions scored five runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. Isabella Sylvester had a double and five RBIs. Amelia Sims had three RBIs, and Meghan Davis had a homer and two RBIs.
No. 7 Ocean City beat No. 2 Hammonton, 3-1, in the South Group 3 quarterfinals. Winning pitcher Hailey Neville struck out three and didn’t allow a walk over seven innings. Christina Barbella hit a solo homer, and Alex Vitola went 2-for-4 and scored a run. Makenzie Edwards struck out nine and allowed one walk in seven innings for Hammonton. Ocean City will play No. 6 Moorestown in the semifinals on Thursday.
***
No. 3 Doane Academy scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth inning to beat Gill St. Bernard, 2-1, in the first round of the South Non-Public B tournament. Madison Rios went 1-for-3 with a solo homer. Winning pitcher Ciera Yackel went 2-for-3 with an RBI and struck out two. The Spartans will play No. 6 Calvary Christian in the next round.
No. 1 St. Joseph beat Trenton Catholic, 17-0. Emily Jost went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Atira Myrie had a two-run homer in the fourth inning. The Wildcats will play No. 9 Trinity Hall on Thursday.
***
Bailey Enoch struck out 16 in her complete-game win as No. 1 Burlington Township beat No. 9 Ewing, 8-0, in the Central Group 3 quarterfinals. Anaya Hunte went 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Caitlyn Henry went 2-for-3 with two triples and an RBI. Megan Wiesniewski had a double and an RBI. The Falcons will play No. 4 Steinert on Thursday. Steinert beat No. 5 Jackson Liberty, 9-0, to advance.
***
No. 1 Bordentown beat No. 8 Johnson, 6-1, in the Central Group 2 quarterfinals. Annabella Pisapia struck out eight in her complete-game win. Annabella Marino had a homer and two RBIs. Jenna Ryan had a double and an RBI. The Scotties will face the winner of Tuesday’s game between No. 4 Delaware Valley and No. 5 Holmdel in the semifinals on Thursday.
***
No. 2 Buena beat No. 10 Paulsboro, 6-0, in the South Group 1 quarterfinals. Winning pitcher Natalie Ampole struck out 10. Bridgette Gilliano went 3-for-3, scored three runs and had an RBI. Gabby D’Ottavio went 3-for-3 and scored a run. Buena will face No. 3 Schalick in the semifinals on Thursday.
Schalick beat Maple Shade, 10-8. Carly Endres had three doubles and two RBIs. Kristina Cagle had three RBIs.
***
No. 2 Shawnee advanced to the South Group 4 semifinals by beating Southern Regional, 8-3. Madison McGehrin had her 100th career hit and went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Julia Cooker went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Winning pitcher Lindsay Durboraw went 3-for-4. Shawnee will play No. 6 Vineland.
No. 4 Kingsway beat No. 5 Millville, 8-5. Siyanna Begey, Tori Lipka and winning pitcher Marina Costello each homered for the Dragons. Lipka had five RBIs, and Begey had two. The Dragons will play No. 8 Brick Memorial.
***
Delran beat Oakcrest, 10-5, in the South Group 2 quarterfinals. Zee Zee Shreter, Kylie Quaker and Karlee Flanagan each doubled. The Bears will face No. 3 Haddon Heights.
No. 1 Audubon scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to beat Manchester Township, 13-3. Olivia Malinowski hit a homer for the Green Wave, who will face No. 4 Cinnaminson in the semifinals.
Cinnaminson beat Cedar Creek, 8-3. Winning pitcher Riece Onorato went 3-for-4 with a double.
***
No. 5 Paul VI beat Bishop Eustace, 16-7, in the first round of the South Non-Public A tournament. The Eagles scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first after Bishop Eustace scored six in the top half. McKendamin Champion doubled twice and had three RBIs. Alexa Lee, Lilly St. Jean, Alexa Caulder and Emily MacGibeny each had two RBIs. Paul VI will play No. 4 Notre Dame, which had a first-round bye.
***
Cherokee won its third straight Olympic Conference championship by beating Cherry Hill East, 7-0. Karly Messina struck out 15 in her complete-game win. Anna Messina went 2-for-4 and scored twice.
No. 16 Egg Harbor Township upset top-seeded Shawnee, 5-3, in the first round of the South Group 4 baseball playoffs on Monday. Garrett Smith had a homer and two RBIs for the Eagles. Robbie Petracci also had two RBIs. Mike Dodd went six innings for the win, and Cory Kessler came in for the save. Losing pitcher Jackson Balzan struck out nine over five innings. The Eagles will play No. 8 Vineland in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Vineland beat No. 9 Rancocas Valley, 3-1. Hector Perez and Scott Craig each had an RBI, and Ervin Bogan and Enzo Descalzi each doubled.
No. 15 Cherokee knocked off defending champion Jackson Memorial, 5-2, by scoring three runs in the top of the eighth inning. Kyle Fisher hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded, and Tim Haverstick had a two-run single later in the inning. Andy Walters pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless ball for the win. Cherokee will face No. 10 Clearview in the quarterfinals.
***
Sean Smith hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning as Pennsville beat Pitman, 1-0, in the first round of the South Group 1 playoffs. Nick Toms earned the win on the mound. No. 8 Pennsville will play the winner of Tuesday’s game between No. 1 Glassboro and No. 16 LEAP Academy.
No. 4 Gloucester beat Clayton, 8-0. Sal Carracino went 2-for-3 with a double and scored two runs. Andrew Lamb also went 2-for-3. Gloucester will play No. 5 Woodstown.
No. 2 Maple Shade beat Salem, 6-1. Winning pitcher Matt Thomas didn’t allow an earned run and struck out seven in five innings. Derek Andrada went 2-for-2 with an RBI. The Wildcats will play No. 7 Overbrook.
Michael Santiago drove in the winning run with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 12th inning of Overbrook’s 6-5 win over Haddon Township. Steve Easterday threw 5 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win. He also had two RBIs.
No. 3 Schalick beat No. 14 Gateway, 5-1, behind Staus Pokrovsky’s 3-for-3 day. Schalick broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the fifth inning. Pokrovsky had his 100th career hit and an RBI. Austin Ludwick went 2-for-3 for the Cougars. Schalick will play No. 6 Buena.
Buena beat Cape May Tech, 11-1. Winning pitcher Yan Sauri struck out nine over five innings. Trevor Redziniak scored three runs and had an RBI.
***
No. 4 South Hunterdon beat No. 13 Florence, 5-4, in the first round of the Central Group 1 playoffs. Jason Sutton went 2-for-4, and winning pitcher Brian Torres went 1-for-3 with an RBI for South Hunterdon. Kyle Himm went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, and Jarrod Marshall went 3-for-4 for Florence.
***
No. 1 Haddonfield beat No. 16 Lower Cape May, 4-1, in the South Group 2 playoffs. Winning pitcher Chris Brown allowed one earned run and struck out 11 over six innings. Steve DiTomaso and Alex Kadar each had a triple and an RBI. Haddonfield will play No. 9 Sterling in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
No. 2 West Deptford beat No. 15 Cinnaminson, 8-4. The Eagles pulled away with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Winning pitcher Gabe Finocchi had seven strikeouts. RJ Mason and Ryan Sawyer each had two RBIs. West Deptford will play No. 7 Barnegat in the next round.
***
Bordentown beat No. 10 Metuchen, 6-2, in the first round of the Central Group 2 tournament. Kyle Kato threw a complete game with nine strikeouts and just one walk. Kyle Marchetti went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Jack Parker went 2-for-2 with a double. No. 7 Bordentown will play No. 15 South River in the next round. South River upset No. 2 Voorhees, 5-1.
***
No. 11 Northern Burlington scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat No. 6 Pennsauken, 4-2, in the Central Group 3 playoffs. Drew Wyers went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Gio Mannino went 2-for-3 with a double and scored two runs. The Greyhounds will face No. 3 Ocean Township in the next round.
***
Paul VI shut out Camden Catholic , 5-0, in the Non-Public South A’s first round. Zach Cerveny had a homer and three RBIs. Chris Rowell earned the win on the mound. No. 7 Paul VI will play No. 2 Christian Brothers, which had a first-round bye, on Friday.
Top-seeded Moorestown beat No. 3 Clearview, 4-1, to win the South Group 3 tournament. The Quakers earned 5-0 victories over No. 16 Bridgeton, No. 9 Cherry Hill West and No. Shawnee on their path to the final.
Peter Leese beat Martin Lacsamana, 6-3, 6-2, in the top singles flight. Sahil Tilak beat Ryan Weiss, 6-3, 6-0, in the second singles match. The Quakers won both doubles matches, with Michael Hu and Naveen Shah winning, 6-1, 6-1, in the top spot. Clearview’s Kyle Deacon beat Deven Patel, 6-0, 6-1, in third singles for his team’s lone win.
***
Haddonfield beat No. 2 Pinelands, 5-0, to win the South Group 2 championship, its 17th straight sectional championship. The Bulldogs had a first-round bye and didn’t lose any matches in their first two rounds.
Will Oberholtzer won his singles match, 6-1, 6-1. Teo Lupinetti won a first-set tiebreak in his victory over Andrew Schulz.
***
St. Augustine beat Christian Brothers, 3-2, to win the South Non-Public A championship. St. Augustine beat No. 4 Donovan Catholic, 5-0, in the semifinals to reach the championship match.
Phil Ritchie’s singles win clinched the championship match for the Hermits. He beat Vito Mazza 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, in third singles. Michael Giunta won the second flight singles match, 6-1, 6-1.
***
No. 1 Cherry Hill East beat No. 2 Lenape, 3.5-1.5, to win the South Group 4 championship and improve its record to 15-0. The Cougars earned 5-0 victories in the quarterfinals and semifinals en route to the title match.
Cherry Hill East took the top two singles matches against Lenape. Adam Yu beat Sreejith Nair, 6-1, 6-0. Kevin Hu beat Sidharth Peri, 6-1, 6-3. In doubles, Nathan Belitsky and Jeffrey Xi beat Amit Ampolu and Ayush Nair, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4). Lenape’s Aidan Cashin won his singles match, and the first doubles match ended in a tie.
No. 2 Moorestown Friends’ Elizabeth Carter made 14 saves as the Foxes beat No. 3 Woodstown, 14-13, in the South Group 1 semifinals. Bella Runyan scored a team-high seven goals and added two assists. She scored the seventh goal with 14 seconds left as the Foxes came back from a 7-1 deficit. Madison Bouggess had four goals and eight ground balls. Charlie Baldwin scored five goals for Woodstown. The Foxes will play No. 1 Haddon Township in the championship on Thursday.
Paul VI placed second at the Non-Public A sectional meet at Donovan Catholic. Union Catholic won the meet with 105 points. Aliya Rae Garozzo won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:02.15. Maura McGowan won the javelin throw.
***
Holy Spirit tied for first at the Non-Public B meet with 42 points, matching Trinity Hall. Holy Spirit took the top three spots in the shot put. Julia Bannan won the event with a 33-foot, 5-inch throw.
Holy Spirit finished second at the Non-Public B sectional meet with 46 points, 11 behind first-place Mater Dei Prep. De-Quawn Johnson Jr. won the 100 in 11.49 seconds. Ahmad Brown won the 400 in 50.55 seconds.