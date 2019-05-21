No. 16 Egg Harbor Township upset top-seeded Shawnee, 5-3, in the first round of the South Group 4 baseball playoffs on Monday. Garrett Smith had a homer and two RBIs for the Eagles. Robbie Petracci also had two RBIs. Mike Dodd went six innings for the win, and Cory Kessler came in for the save. Losing pitcher Jackson Balzan struck out nine over five innings. The Eagles will play No. 8 Vineland in the quarterfinals on Thursday.