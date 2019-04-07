Millville beat Clearview, 9-1, in the Ron Vinick Tournament final. The Thunderbolts scored five runs in the second inning. Olivia Powers went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Millville beat Cedar Creek, 11-0, in its first game of the tournament.
Clearview defeated Paul VI, 8-7, in the semifinals. Brooke Cooper knocked home three runs for the Pioneers. Brooke McGuigan went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Morgan Fisher hit two doubles for Paul VI.
After losing to Clearview, the Eagles lost their next game in the tournament, 7-6, to Schalick. Morgan Fisher went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Paul VI.
Paul VI had a five-run top of the first inning in its 11-1 win over Woodbury in the first round of the Ron Vinick Tournament. McKendamin Champion earned the win in the circle, hit a double and drove in three runs. Morgan Fisher went 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Alexa Lee also drove in two runs for the Eagles.
***
Bordentown advanced to Sunday’s Rancocas Valley Elite Softball Tournament semifinals by beating Kingsway, 5-0, in the quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon. Bella Pisapia struck out 12 hitters and only allowed one hit. The Scotties will face GCIT at 1 p.m., and the winner will advance to the championship on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Bordentown started its day by beating Cherokee, 4-3. Pisapia had the game-winning RBI in the seventh inning.
Baseball
Bishop Eustace defeated King’s Christian, 3-1, in the semifinal round of the Ralph Shaw Tournament. Matt Orlando struck out five hitters and allowed one walk and five hits in a complete game for the Crusaders.
***
Clearview lost the Bob Burrough Classic championship game, 9-5, to Bridgewater-Raritan. Greg Verano hit two doubles and drove in three runs for the Panthers. Clearview, the tournament host, defeated Deptford, 2-1, in the semifinals to reach the title game.
Rancocas Valley defeated Deptford, 8-7, to win the third-place game. Tommy Pancheri hit a double in the Red Devils’ win.
The Red Devils lost, 6-3, to Bridgewater-Raritan in the semifinal round. Rancocas Valley held a 3-0 lead before the Panthers scored one run in the fifth inning and five in the sixth. Elijah Dickerson hit a double for the Red Devils.
***
Jake Guglielmi had two hits and drove in the game-winning run in Buena’s 2-1 win over Pleasantville in 10 innings. Guglielmi’s game-winning run brought home the first run since the first inning for both teams. Yan Sauri also had two hits for Buena, which earned a Cape-Atlantic League win. Sauri scored twice and stole three bases. Luis Sauri earned the win, striking out seven hitters in four innings of relief.
***
Cherry Hill West remained undefeated by beating Timber Creek, 6-1, in an Olympic Conference matchup. The Lions improved to 4-0 behind Eli Atiya’s six-inning, 11-strikeout outing.
***
Derek Andrada struck out nine hitters in his complete-game win as Maple Shade beat New Egypt, 5-1, in Burlington County League action. Kolby Sprague went 1-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs. Yariel Ingles went 2-for-3 and knocked in the Wildcats’ other two runs.
***
St. Augustine’s Kenny Levari and Rob Ready each hit home runs in the Hermits’ 5-4 win over Toms River North. Levari hit a solo shot in the top of the seventh inning and drove in two runs. Ready hit a two-run homer in the second inning and earned the save. Jayson Hoopes struck out five hitters in four innings to earn the win.
***
Mike McMahon hit four singles and drove in four runs in Glassboro’s 16-6 Tri-County Conference win over Salem. McMahon went 4-for-4 and scored three runs.
***
Cedar Creek had two six-run innings in its 15-5 win over Cumberland. The Pirates scored six runs in both the top of the second and fourth innings. Luke Vaks went 3-for-5, scored three runs and drove in two. Nate Goodrich went 2-for-3, scored two runs and knocked in two RBIs.
Girls’ Lacrosse
Haddonfield scored six goals in the second half to earn an 8-5 come-from-behind win over Penn Charter. The Bulldogs outscored the Quakers 6-1 in the second half. Haddonfield’s McKenzie Blake scored a game-high four goals, including the 100th of her career. Wayden Ay scored twice for Haddonfield.
Cherry Hill East defeated Sterling, 16-2, behind five goals from Paige Miller. Sydney Cicha scored four goals, while Haley Krassan scored two goals, including the first of her varsity career.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Williamstown shutout Middle Township in the fourth quarter of its 12-4 win at home. Bryce Monahan scored a game-high five goals. Michael Trimble added a hat-trick to the Braves’ scoring total.
Boys’ Track and Field
Pleasantville won the small school division team title at the Jim Canburn Relays at Buena High Scool with 68 points. The Greyhounds beat second-place Oakcrest by 26 points. Quentin Bundy won the 400-meter dash , and his teammate, Gabriel Moronta, placed second. Bundy also ran on Pleasantville’s 4-x-100 relay team, which won the event with a time of 44.34 seconds. The Greyhounds also won the 4-x-400, 1600 sprint medley, 4-x-800 and 4-x-200.
Oakcrest won the field events with a score of 44. Shawn Bumpass won the discus throw for the Falcons. Oakcrest’s Myles Carter and Mychal Baglivo tied to win the pole vault with Glassboro’s Ryan Toppi. Angel Casanova tied for second in the high jump with West Deptford’s Nehemiah Young and Gateway’s Anthony Saunders.
***
Millville won the large school title at the Jim Canburn Relays with 45 points, edging out St. Augustine Prep by five. Nazeir Mace-Cullen, Johnell Orama, Elias Rivera and Daniel Fenton won the 4-x-200 with a time of 1:31.87 for the Thunderbolts. The group also placed second in the 1600 sprint medley behind Absegami.
Egg Harbor Township won the field portion of the competition with 44 points, beating Millville by two. Mubeen Momodu won the triple jump and the high jump for the Eagles. Joshua Cohen and Ryan Lagroteria took the top two spots in the pole vault.
Girls’ Track and Field
Delsea won the Jim Camburn Relays with 62 points, beating second-place Audubon by 15 points in the small division. Jordan Barr, Aalliya Fox, Sierra Harden and Katie Sellu won the 4-x-100 relay in 52.38 seconds. Carly Nicholson, Julia Cipollone, Haley Hoffman and Gabby Carbonara won the distance medley in 13:39.09.
Audubon won the field events portion of the competition. The Green Wave earned 42 points and beat second-place Schalick by two points. Lamya Young and Emily McGrath took the top two spots in the long jump. Sarah Parr tied for the high jump title with Gateway’s Madison Scambia and won the pole vault.
***
Winslow Township won the large division title with 64 points. Janeya Hammond won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:05.91, while fellow Eagle Nylah Perry finished second in 1:07.02. Hammond, Perry, Jaia James and Tionna Tobias won the 4-x-100 in 49.87 seconds. The group also won the 4-x-200.
Millville won 51 points to earn the field events championship at the Jim Camburn Relays. Kenny’a Dunns won the high jump for the Thunderbolts. Tereana Parker and Fatimah Owens won the top two spots in the shot put and the discus throw.