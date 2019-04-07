Jake Guglielmi had two hits and drove in the game-winning run in Buena’s 2-1 win over Pleasantville in 10 innings. Guglielmi’s game-winning run brought home the first run since the first inning for both teams. Yan Sauri also had two hits for Buena, which earned a Cape-Atlantic League win. Sauri scored twice and stole three bases. Luis Sauri earned the win, striking out seven hitters in four innings of relief.