Mainland’s season ended in the quarterfinal round of the girls’ basketball Tournament of Champions, as the Mustangs fell, 74-44, to Manchester Township on Tuesday in Toms River.
Mainland advanced to the Tournament of Champions by beating Chatham on Sunday to win its first state title. Before Sunday’s win, Mainland had beaten all of its state playoff opponents by double digits. Mainland’s Kylee Watson closed the season with a 22-point, 16-rebound double-double.
Manchester Township outscored Mainland by double figures in each of the first three quarters, starting with a 27-9 first quarter. Leilani Correa led all scorers with 24 points. The Hawks have not lost since Jan. 6 and advanced to their first Tournament of Champions semifinal.
They will face Saddle River Day, the Non-Public B champion, on Thursday. Saddle River Day beat Manchester Township, 62-51, on Jan. 4 behind 23 points from Michigan recruit Michelle Sidor.