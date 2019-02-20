“Over the past four years, I’d say I’ve worked really hard to take on that role of being the person you can look to at the end of the game or to bring up the ball up or to make a play on defense, and Coach Jenkins has helped me come into that role,” Ogden said. “I’m fortunate to have great teammates and coaches surrounding me — and I do think that’s a big reason I was able to score my 1,000th point.”