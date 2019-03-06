The Lenape girls’ basketball team used a 15-point fourth quarter to beat Cherokee, 41-30, in the South Group 4 final on Tuesday. Kiana Gosnell and Nevaeh Sutton each scored 10 points.
Taj Thweatt recorded 29 points, including eight free throws, to help Wildwood Catholic down Immaculata, 80-66, in the semifinals of the Non-Public B playoffs. Jahlil White and Jacob Hopping scored 22 points apiece.
The Crusaders will face Ranney at Jackson Liberty on Wednesday.
***
Burlington Township lost to Wall Township, 53-47, in the Central Group 3 championship game. Marcus Moore notched 15 points and Wesley Robinson netted 13 for the Falcons in the loss.
***
Michael Green and Deonte Woodbury scored 10 points apiece as Burlington City defeated Willingboro, 81-62, in the Central Group 1 final.
Jameel Morris tallied nine points and Amir Landrum added eight.
***
Nick Cartwright-Atkins recorded 14 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals to lead Moorestown past Mainland, 61-43, to win its first South Group 3 final since 1998.
Jagger Zrada scored 16 points, and Vinnie Caprarola had 11.