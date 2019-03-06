The Lenape girls’ basketball team used a 15-point fourth quarter to beat Cherokee, 41-30, in the South Group 4 final on Tuesday. Kiana Gosnell and Nevaeh Sutton each scored 10 points.

Boys’ basketball

Taj Thweatt recorded 29 points, including eight free throws, to help Wildwood Catholic down Immaculata, 80-66, in the semifinals of the Non-Public B playoffs. Jahlil White and Jacob Hopping scored 22 points apiece.

The Crusaders will face Ranney at Jackson Liberty on Wednesday.

Taj Thweatt with 23 points in Wildwood Catholic’s 67-44 victory over St. Augustine.
Phil Anastasia
Burlington Township lost to Wall Township, 53-47, in the Central Group 3 championship game. Marcus Moore notched 15 points and Wesley Robinson netted 13 for the Falcons in the loss.

Michael Green and Deonte Woodbury scored 10 points apiece as Burlington City defeated Willingboro, 81-62, in the Central Group 1 final.

Jameel Morris tallied nine points and Amir Landrum added eight.

Nick Cartwright-Atkins recorded 14 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals to lead Moorestown past Mainland, 61-43, to win its first South Group 3 final since 1998.

Jagger Zrada scored 16 points, and Vinnie Caprarola had 11.