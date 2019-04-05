Woodstown baseball coach Lee Ware takes 44 steps down the left-field line before the start of every game.
Not 43. Not 45.
“I’m superstitious in everything,” Ware said. “When I set my alarm clock for the morning, it has to be 5:44 or 5:14. It has to have a ‘4’ in it.”
Wearing jersey No. 44, Ware turns and beckons to his players, who race and tumble and slide at his feet, completing the “Woodie Roll” that precedes every Woodstown baseball game.
It was the same scene Wednesday, before the 46th and final home opener of Ware’s career.
“Well, I wish we played better,” Ware said two hours later, standing in a fading sunshine after an 8-1 loss to Glassboro. “But we’re be back at it tomorrow.”
Every spring since 1974, there always has been another tomorrow for Ware and the Woodies. There will be this season, too, until the team’s last game marks the end of one of the most remarkable coaching careers in South Jersey sports history.
Ware, who will be 73 next Thursday, has coached more high school games than anyone else in South Jersey history (1,059). He’s third on the all-time wins list (653). He’s tops in losses (406), a sure sign of his passionate perseverance.
“He has amazing enthusiasm and passion for high school baseball,” Bishop Eustace coach Sam Tropiano said.
Ware decided this winter that this season would be his last at the Salem County school. He was inspired by news that his old friend, Rich Bender, was retiring after 43 seasons at Delran and also wanted to spend more time with his family.
“I want to watch my grandkids play,” Ware said.
Ware said he still has “that fire in my belly.” His players can attest to that.
“He’s the toughest person I know,” senior second baseman Bobby Woodruff said.
Woodstown assistant Jim Kelly was at Ware’s side from 1988 through 2003. He stepped away for personal reasons and returned last season.
“When I came back, he was exactly the same,” Kelly said. “He walks a little slower. It takes him a little longer to get dressed.
“But he’s the same coach.”
Ware is an old-school baseball man. He sweats the details and stresses the fundamentals.
His teams focus on pitching, defense, and moving runners around the bases with walks, bunts and situational hitting.
“We haven’t changed much” since his first season in 1974, Ware said. “Still playing ‘Woodie Ball.’ ”
Ware hands out nicknames like he’s tossing his players pieces of chewing gum.
Woodruff is “Nails.” Senior third baseman Rob Parkell is “Bullet.” Sophomore Chase Swain is “Slick.” Freshman pitcher Riley Jones is “Big Thunder.”
“Everybody gets a nickname," Woodruff said. "He remembers every nickname from 40 years ago. He can tell you about an at-bat from 30 years ago.”
Ware has every scorebook from every season since he started coaching the junior varsity in 1971. He scribbles notes about every opposing player in the scorebook after every game.
Ware remembers his first varsity win in 1974 vs. Kingsway. He noted the star of that game, Salem County prosecutor John Lenahan, was behind the backstop at Wednesday’s game.
“ ’Jigs’ Lenahan won that game,” Ware said, using a nickname from 46 seasons ago.
Ware’s former players regularly gather behind the backstop to reminiscence and pay their respects.
“It’s amazing how many of his players come back,” Woodstown athletic director Joe Ursino said.
A widower, Ware still tends the family farm. He’s been a county freeholder for 19 years.
Former Lenape coach Jack Swain, now a Woodstown assistant, marvels at Ware’s popularity in town.
“I was in a coffee shop and he walks in and it was like Norm from Cheers,” Swain said.
Ware said he’s trying not to think about the end of this season. He doesn’t want to look ahead. He doesn’t want to think about life without that blue uniform and those orange socks.
For one more spring, Ware wants to keep taking those 44 steps. He wants to keep turning. He wants to keep waiting for another group of baseball players to race in his direction.
April 27 at Woodstown
Middle Twp. vs. Sterling, 10 a.m.
Salem vs. Woodstown, 10 a.m.
Championship game, 1 p.m.
Special guest: Phillies public-address announcer Dan Baker, who attended Glassboro State College (now Rowan University) with Ware, will introduce players and serve as emcee of a ceremony before the championship game to honor Ware.
Alumni invited: Woodstown officials are asking former players to attend the ceremony to honor Ware, who plans to retire after this season, his 46th at the Salem County school.
Rich Bender, Delran, 672-349
Sam Tropiano, St. Augustine/Bishop Eustace, 667-244*
Lee Ware, Woodstown, 653-406*
Russ Spicer, Haddonfield/Moorestown/Paulsboro/Cinnaminson, 603-287
Rich Horan, Audubon, 522-203*
Dave Martin, Cherry Hill East, 502-286
* - active coach (records through Thursday)