John Gray knows he never could fashion a high school baseball career comparable to his famous father’s incredible work in the early 1990s.
“First of all, I don’t pitch,” John Gray said. “I’m not going 30-0 on the bump.”
“But I don’t worry about that. I just try to play my best and make him happy.”
Only one pitcher in South Jersey history ever went 30-0 in his career, and that was the Bo Gray during his unforgettable run at Cherry Hill West.
Not only was Bo Gray undefeated on the mound, he also was a top hitter for a program that went an astounding 98-7-1 in his four varsity seasons, winning four consecutive state titles.
In his senior year of 1992, Bo Gray went 14-0 and led the Lions to victory in the prestigious Upper Deck Classic in San Diego and the No. 1 ranking in the nation by Collegiate Baseball.
“I have a movie of the East-West game his senior year,” John Gray said. “I think West was 1 or 2 and East was 3 or 5 -- in the nation. It was crazy.”
Playing in the shadow of such an accomplished father might cause some athletes to shy away from the spotlight or even chose another sport. But John Gray is a baseball guy, through and through, and has been a strong contributor with a positive attitude during his career at his dad’s alma mater, according to Lions coach Dan McMaster.
Gray, who plays first base, went 2-for-2 with three RBIS and rapped a solo home run as Cherry Hill East (5-0) beat Paul VI, 6-2, in an Olympic National game on Tuesday.
Gray said the home run, a blast that soared over the left-field fence, might have been the most significant of his high school career.
“I think it was,” Gray said. “They had just scored to cut our lead and we wanted to answer. I got a 2-0 pitch and it was just what I was looking for.”
For the season, the burly, bearded Gray is 7-for-11 with two home runs, three doubles and 12 RBIs.
McMaster said Gray is a senior leader for a Cherry Hill West team with its sights set on the Olympic National title, a berth in the Diamond Classic and a deep tournament run.
“Johnny really gives us a lift,” McMaster said. “He’s a four-year varsity player, starting as a DH as a freshman He became our first baseman as a sophomore based on his skill, not his name.”
McMaster said Gray is part of the “first family of baseball in Cherry Hill” but has not been overwhelmed by knowledge of his father’s legacy.
“He’s embraced it,” McMaster said. “He’s proud of his dad. He’s proud of his accomplishments. And his dad has been a wonderful supporter of our program."
Bo Gray, who went on to play for Temple, has stayed active in Cherry Hill sports as a coach. He runs the Cherry Hill American Legion team and also is actively involved with the athletic exploits of John’s younger sister Lila, a softball star in the sixth grade.
“My dad is into softball now,” John Gray said.
John Gray said he still hears from folks about his father’s big-game pitching and the success of those Cherry Hill West teams in the early 1990s.
“Not just in town,” Joh Gray said. “Everywhere. I went to the Hot Stovers dinner with him and every single person was like, ‘You should have saw your dad play.’”
John Gray, who plans to attend Camden County College next year and play baseball for the Cougars, said he wasn’t keen on advice from his father earlier in his baseball career. That has changed in recent years.
“It’s been great because I get to have him at home,” John Gray said. “He can coach me up. He was a great pitcher, absolutely, but he also was a pretty good hitter.
“When I get home, if he sees something I’m doing wrong, he’ll help me out.
“When I was younger I wouldn’t listen to him. I’d be like, ‘What are you talking about, Dad?’
“But now that I’m older, and I’ve seen some old movies of him playing, I’m like, ‘You do know what you’re talking about.’”
Paul VI 010 010 00 – 2 4 1
Cherry Hll West 401 010 x – 6 5 0
WP: Brian Robertson. LP: Chris Rowell.
3B: PVI-Ryan Donnelly.
HR: CHW-Ryan West, John Gray.