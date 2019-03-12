When Haddonfield basketball coach Paul Wiedeman looks down his bench, he first sees two football players with gridiron-glory gold on each ring finger.
“Championship DNA,” Wiedeman said of the makeup of his team’s top two reserves, seniors Drew Gavranich and Lewis Evans.
Gavranich, a wide receiver and defensive back, and Evans, a linebacker, were key players for Haddonfield football teams that won back-to-back South Jersey Group 2 championships in their junior and senior seasons.
But the two also can play basketball. They have been key players off the bench this season for a Haddonfield team that is 31-1 entering Wednesday night’s Tournament of Champions opener vs. Moorestown.
“Off the bench, you’ve got two guys who now this is their fourth ring,” Wideman said after Haddonfield won its second straight Group 2 state basketball championship Sunday at Rutgers University. “Lewis and Drew have won back-to-back football championships, and now it’s basketball.
“So it’s kind of easy to say, ‘Thrust them into this situation, they’ve been through these battles on the gridiron.’”
The 6-foot-2 Gavranich played one of the best games of his career in the 64-53 win over Newark West Side in Sunday’s state final. He came off the bench to lead all scorers with 17 points, grabbed five rebounds, and made a huge three-pointer with the Bulldawgs holding a three-point lead at the 3-minute, 25-second mark of the fourth quarter.
“Playing this year has been so much fun,” said Gavranich, who sat out his junior season in basketball because of a chest injury. “I’ve loved every minute of it.”
Nobody got a bigger kick out of Gavranich’s work in the state final than Evans, since the pair take special pride in their ability to bounce off the bench and contribute in any possible way.
“Drew, he does it all,” Evans said. “He’s one of my best friends. We’ve been playing together forever. To win back-to-back with him, it’s really special.”
Gavranich’s teammates and coaches call him ‘Big-Time Gav’ for his knack for making big plays in timely situations, such as his game-winning touchdown catch in the final minute of the South Jersey Group 2 title game against West Deptford in December 2017.
As a senior for the 13-0 Bulldawgs, Gavranich was the high school equivalent of former Eagles coach Buddy Ryan’s assessment of Cris Carter: “All he does is catch touchdowns.” Gavranich caught eight passes last season, six for touchdowns.
Gavranich also was a top defensive back, making 75 tackles with three interceptions. Evans was a highly productive inside linebacker, making 126 tackles and sealing a seismic upset of then-No. 1 St. Joseph with a late interception.
“They just want to win,” Haddonfield senior guard Mike DePersia said. “Throw those guys out there, they’re going to compete. They’re warriors.”
Gavranich might have made the biggest play of the Bulldawgs’ basketball season with his steal in the final 30 seconds against Camden in the sectional finals.
Evans’ name never appeared in the box score that night. But watch the replay: It was his denial defense that forced Camden’s inbounder to look the other way as the five-second count was running down and throw the bounce pass that Gavranich was able to intercept.
“I like defense,” the 5-foot-9 Evans said. “That gets me on the court.”
Wiedeman has a special appreciation for Evans’ contributions to the cause.
“I can appreciate what Lew does because that’s sort of what I did back in the day,” Wiedeman said.
Wiedeman said there’s no substitute for the toughness, tenacity and team-first mentality that Gavranich and Evans bring to the team.
“Loose balls, rebounds, toughness — you can’t put a price on that," Wiedeman said. “But you can put a trophy on it.”
At RJW Barnabas Center at Toms River North High School
Seeds: Group 3 state champion Moorestown is No. 5 seed. Group 2 state champion Haddonfield is No. 4 seed.
Next: The winner meets Non-Public B champion Ranney School, the No. 1 seed, Friday at 7 p.m.
HADDONFIELD
Road to T of C: Beat Barnegat, 70-33; Pennsauken Tech, 67-40; West Deptford, 51-30; Camden, 69-67 (OT); Manasquan, 53-43; Newark West Side, 64-53.
Coach: Paul Wiedeman
Winning streak: 21.
Record in T of C games: 2-5.
Projected starters: Mike DePersia, 5-11 senior; Dan Fleming, 6-8 senior; Aidan Blake, 6-4 senior; Dylan Heine, 6-4 senior; Ben Cerrato, 6-5 junior.
MOORESTOWN
Road to the T of C: Beat Deptford, 77-39; Delsea, 71-48; Timber Creek, 52-43; Mainland, 61-43; Wall, 64-44; Ramapo, 58-44.
Coach: Shawn Anstey.
Winning streak: 14.
Record in T of C games: 0-0.
Projected starters: Jagger Zrada, 5-9 senior; Nick Cartwright-Atkins, 6-1 senior; Vinnie Caprarola, 6-0 senior; Kevin Muhic, 6-3 junior; Evan Francisco, 6-2 junior.
Record vs. common opponents: Moorestown, 4-2. Haddonfield, 7-0.
Pick: Haddonfield, 64-60.