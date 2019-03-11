TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Diamond Miller’s first shot was a step-back three-pointer from just about NBA range.
She was covered. But the shot — like so much of her game — was effortless. It was a high-floating shot that went in without touching the rim.
Her second shot was the exact same thing.
And just like that, the Franklin girls’ basketball team was running.
And just like that, the Lenape girl’s basketball team was experiencing first-hand what so many had talked about beforehand: This Franklin team is for real, playing untouchable basketball. And Miller — a five-star, 6-foot-1 Maryland recruit and McDonald’s All-American — was everything she was billed to be.
“It was kind of the perfect storm. I don’t know if we were relaxed enough … But you have to give [Franklin] credit, they put the pressure on us all night,” said Lenape coach Rob Hummel after his Indians dropped the Group 4 state championship game Sunday afternoon in a 73-35 loss to undefeated Franklin (31-0) at Toms River North.
The loss ends a season in which virtually no one -- even the Indians themselves -- expected Lenape to be playing this late in the season.
Lenape (28-3) shocked rival Cherokee, the top-ranked team in all of South Jersey, to win South Jersey Group 4 on the strength of its shutdown defense and sheer will.
“It’s been a great experience, I’m so proud of the team this year, we weren’t expecting to go as far as we did — but we just had a great season,” said senior point guard Shannon Mulroy, who finished with a team-high 16 points in the final game of her high school career.
Unlike their opponent on Sunday, the Indians don’t feature freakish athleticism or size.
They feature players like Mulroy, a Cornell recruit, whose attitude and motor, as much as her talent, make her stand out against anyone she plays.
It was on full display on Sunday.
Mulroy was playing defense at a level so fierce and aggressive that it was almost flagrant at times.
Effort wasn’t the problem. The Indians simply got behind early and looked tight offensively after that. When they did get good shots, they weren’t falling.
Lenape was down, 36-12, at halftime, and the second half felt more like a formality.
Meanwhile, Miller finished the first quarter with nine points, she had 13 at halftime and 15 for the game, as she played sparsely in the third quarter and didn’t make an appearance at all in the fourth.
She was one of four players in double figure for Franklin. Kennedy Schenck had 15, including 13 in the third quarter when the team continued to pile it on with 34 points. And Christina Midgette had a game-high 16 to go with 10 rebounds.
Still, Lenape walked out of the arena proud of its accomplishments.
The senior class, including Mulroy and Nevaeh Sutton (eight points), played on a team that won the Lenape School District’s first-ever state girls’ basketball state title when they were freshmen.
To be in this position as seniors, was an honor, they said.
“We knew this game was going to be tough,” Sutton said. “But, still, in this moment, all I can do is remind myself that we had an amazing season. As a senior, to help bring this team to states, it’s just really amazing.”
Lenape 7 5 5 18 — 35
Franklin 12 13 34 4 — 73
L: Nevaeh Sutton 8, Kiana Gosnell 2, Shannon Mulroy 16, Ciara Keifner 2, Olivia Johnston 7.
F: Diamond Miller 15, Tiana Jackson 9, Keona Schenck 11, Kennedy Schenck 15, Christina Midgette 16, Luese Ufuah 1, Onoseta Ufuah 6.
