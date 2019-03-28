Cole Vanderslice knows the low of throwing the last pitch as the losing pitcher in the state-championship game.
He knows the high of throwing the last pitch as the winning pitcher in the state-championship game.
The unique perspective from those polar-opposite experiences — along with a fastball that sits in the 88-mph range, a snake-bite-nasty slider, and a raging competitive spirit — stamp Vanderslice as perhaps the No. 1 player to watch this season in South Jersey baseball.
But his choice of uniform No. 2 represents an even more compelling reason for Vanderslice to take center stage as a senior star for St. Augustine Prep.
Vanderslice, a Villanova recruit, plans to wear the jersey of teammate and classmate Gerry Peacock, a Notre Dame recruit who will miss this season because of an elbow injury that will require Tommy John reconstructive surgery.
“Gerry is a huge part of our team,” Vanderslice said. “When he told us he wasn’t going to be able to play this year, I could tell in his voice how devastated he was.
“Obviously, it’s crushing for us because he’s one of our best players, but I know it’s going to be really tough for him personally to sit out, watching us.
“I thought it was a cool thing to do and just kind of honor him.”
St. Augustine coach Mike Bylone believes Vanderslice’s decision to wear Peacock’s jersey is a classic example of the camaraderie that has helped the Hermits develop into one of South Jersey’s top programs, with three consecutive Non-Public South A titles, Diamond Classic crowns in 2014 and 2017, and state titles in 2011 and 2018.
“We talk about it all the time,” Bylone said. “It’s got to be a family. That doesn’t mean you always get along. You fight with your brothers sometimes.
“But it’s that understanding that we’re all in this together. For Cole to do that, it’s pretty cool.”
Peacock was a top pitcher and hitter for St. Augustine as a sophomore and junior. He plans to undergo surgery April 18, with a projected recovery period of a year.
Peacock said he will redshirt next season at Notre Dame, where the coaches remain committed to him despite his injury.
“It feels great when the school of your dreams is supporting you like that,” Peacock said.
This season, Peacock will wear Vanderslice’s old No. 25 jersey and serve as an unofficial assistant coach.
“I told him he had to make every practice,” Vanderslice said. “His response was, ‘I’ll even be there for every 8 a.m. batting practice.’ ”
Vanderslice pitched a two-hit shutout in last season’s 1-0 victory over Delbarton in the Non-Public A title game before a huge crowd on a Saturday night at Veterans Park in Mercer County.
The result was the opposite end of the spectrum from the finale of Vanderslice’s sophomore year, when he allowed a walk-off RBI single in Delbarton’s 2-1 victory over St. Augustine in the state final.
“Sophomore year, I felt what it’s like to lose one, and junior year, I felt what it’s like to win one,” Vanderslice said. “In the big scheme of things, it’s probably good for me to realize what both of those feelings are like.
“Sophomore year, Coach [Mike] Ney [the Hermits’ pitching coach] sent me a picture with his arm around me, and I remember very vividly he told me, ‘Keep your head up. We’ll be back here next year.’
“And then last year after we won, someone got a picture of us hugging. I sent it to him and I said, ‘Wow, I really came full circle.’ ”
Vanderslice was 6-0 last season with a 2.47 ERA. He struck out 41 in 40 innings.
Vanderslice will lead the way this season for the Hermits, who return just three starters as position players but boast a deep staff of talented but largely inexperienced pitchers.
“He’s such a fierce competitor,” Bylone said of Vanderslice. “He’s going to get the ball in big games. He knows it, and he wants it.”
Peacock knows that when Vanderslice takes the mound in big games — perhaps even in another state final — the inured right-hander is likely to have bittersweet feelings seeing No. 2 on the back of the pitcher on the hill for the Hermits.
“He’s basically a brother to me,” Peacock said. “I wouldn’t want anybody else wearing my number.”