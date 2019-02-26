At Saturday’s Region 7 championship, Lucas Revano was as loose and free as anyone in the packed gym at Toms River North.
“I was just having fun,” the Camden Catholic senior said.
And when asked about the monumental achievement he had sealed — winning his fourth regional title — he shrugged.
“It’s cool,” he said. “But two state titles is worth a lot more that four regionals.”
Revano became just the 24th wrestler in South Jersey history to win regions every year of his high school career.
Still, it hasn’t resonated with him as much as the way he stormed through last year’s state tournament and ended up on top of the podium after outdueling a defending state champion and a defending state runner-up in the 132-pound tournament.
And through this season — which has had highs and lows — Revano has maintained that tunnel-vision approach.
His almost casual technical fall victory over Haddonfield’s Declan Skelly in the Region 7 championship finals felt more like a formality than a goal met. It underscored the fact that Revano is ready to defend his title. And this is the week he’s waited for.
“This is the week when practices are a little bit shorter — you make those final adjustments, and you get ready to work,” said Revano (32-1), who will vie for his second state title, this time in the 145-pound bracket, beginning Thursday at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Revano described himself as someone who “loves” to wrestle, and, as he pointed out, it’s something he hasn’t done quite enough of this season.
Wrestlers of his caliber — with his reputation — aren’t always challenged in the regular season, and sometimes that’s by the design of an opposing team.
“During the season, a lot of guys are just trying to save team points when I wrestle them — but this is the time of year when people try to come after me and wrestle me,” he said. “This is the time of year that I like.”
Revano sported a sleeve on his left leg Saturday, adding support to a knee he injured at the Beast of the East tournament in December. Nothing put more of a scare into Revano this season that the sprained MCL that sidelined him for more than a month.
“I didn’t think I was going to be the same wrestler when I came back,” he said. “And I didn’t think I was for the first couple of matches. But then I started practicing some more, getting my gas tank back, and I feel like I’m back to normal.”
As Revano ramped up his conditioning, so did his team. The Camden Catholic wrestling team was on an uphill trajectory most of this season, culminating with the Irish winning their first Non-Public B state title since 2013.
Joining Revano in Atlantic City will be five teammates: Cody Walsh (132 pounds), Anthony Croce (138), Brandon Mooney (152), Harrison Hinojosa (160), and Martin Cosgrove (170).
Coach Matt Walsh credits Revano with helping to maintain the high standards of a storied wrestling program.
“His work ethic is unbelievable,” Walsh said. “He helps the younger kids pick their level up. … He’ll stay after practice. He leads by example.”
Revano said he relished the opportunity to be a leader on his team.
“Everyone wants to be a state champ, so if they see one guy who was a state champ, who has been there before, they’ll be, like, ‘If he won states and he’s working that hard, then I gotta do that, too,’ ” Revano said. “So after practice, I say, ‘Whoever wants to be a state champ, get your pullups, pushups, sprints in — do what you gotta do to go that extra mile.' ”
Those are Revano’s secrets for getting to Atlantic City, and when it comes to his advice for actually winning there — a feat that’s eluded even some of the best wrestlers over the years — Revano kept his advice simple:
“Heart. Definitely heart. Just laying it out there,” he said. “If you don’t come off the mat wanting to throw up, then you didn’t work hard enough.”