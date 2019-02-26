“Everyone wants to be a state champ, so if they see one guy who was a state champ, who has been there before, they’ll be, like, ‘If he won states and he’s working that hard, then I gotta do that, too,’ ” Revano said. “So after practice, I say, ‘Whoever wants to be a state champ, get your pullups, pushups, sprints in — do what you gotta do to go that extra mile.' ”