Rahsool Diggins scored 20 of his game-high 32 points in the second half to lift Archbishop Wood over Mastery North, 78-71, in the District 12 Class 5A Championship. Julius Phillips and Daeshon Shepherd both chipped in with 17 points each for the Vikings. Jamir Reed, Lakeem McAliley and Samson Nyankui combined for 60 for the Pumas. The win was head coach John Mosco’s 100th win since joining the program in 2013.
- Led by Eric Dixon, Abington beats Coatesville to win third straight District 1 6A basketball championship
- Emily McAteer leads Garnet Valley past Neshaminy to win District 1 6A basketball championship
- Abby Walheim and Villa Maria break their streak and beat Mount St. Joseph to win District 1 5A title
New Hope-Solebury defeated Palmerton, 61-46, to win the District 1/11 Class 3A Sub-Regional. Topher Taylor tallied 23 points for the Lions.
Maeve McCann and Dakota McCaughan scored 17 points apiece to pace Bonner-Prendergast over Audenried, 70-38, to claim the District 12 Class 4A title. The Friers limited the Rockets to only 16 first half points, taking a commanding 34-16 lead into halftime. Bonner-Prendergast scored 18 points in the third and fourth quarters. Taliyah Rahman had a game-high 26 points in the loss.
Central Bucks West shutout Plymouth Washington, 14-0, in the first quarter and went on to win, 42-26, in the District 1 Class 6A Playbacks. The Bucks secure the No. 9 seed, while the Colonials take the No. 10 seed in the PIAA state playoffs on March 8.
In other Playbacks action, Methacton clinched their first state appearance in five years with a 26-17 victory over Pennsbury. Abby Penjuke scored a game-high 11 points for the Warriors, who will face District 11 champion Northampton on March 8.