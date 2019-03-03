Rahsool Diggins scored 20 of his game-high 32 points in the second half to lift Archbishop Wood over Mastery North, 78-71, in the District 12 Class 5A Championship. Julius Phillips and Daeshon Shepherd both chipped in with 17 points each for the Vikings. Jamir Reed, Lakeem McAliley and Samson Nyankui combined for 60 for the Pumas. The win was head coach John Mosco’s 100th win since joining the program in 2013.