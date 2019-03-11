In September, the family launched a crowdfunding campaign to reach that daunting goal. Their wrenching story spread in traditional media and on social media from Britain to Thailand, Russia and beyond. Grassroots fundraisers, donations from celebrities, and an anonymous gift of $130,000, enabled Zac and his parents to travel to CHOP two times: in November when Zac’s T cells were siphoned from his blood, and in January, when he returned for the cells, which had been engineered to recognize and attack his cancer.