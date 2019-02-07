As we participate in the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” campaign in February, we ask every person reading this article to take stock. Do you know the symptoms of heart disease? Have you talked to your doctor about how to stay healthy? Is your blood pressure under control? Do you have high cholesterol? Check in with the women around you and ask them the same questions. We hope that you will learn from our patient’s experience to listen to your body and act quickly -- for your own sake, and for everyone you care about.