Glaucoma is a collection of diseases that involve high pressure within the eye and damage to the optic nerve. If untreated, it can cause vision loss and blindness. Although it can affect people of any age, Myers said, it is most often diagnosed when people are in their early to mid-60s. It usually progresses slowly, although it moves fast in a small percentage of patients. “One to five years can really make a tremendous difference sometimes,” Myers said. It is one of the reasons eye exams are important. By the time patients realize they have vision problems, damage can be extensive, and it is irreversible. Treatment, however, can slow progression.