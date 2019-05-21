Are the weekends wrecking your healthy habits? Monday through Thursday, you’re on your best behavior. You exercise, eat well, and try to sleep soundly. But when the weekend rolls around, you succumb to such temptations as bingeing on bloating beverages and fatty foods.
This is especially true during the summer season. Whether you’re a boardwalk taste-tester nibbling on storefront samples or a backyard grill master serving up charbroiled chow, it’s hard to avoid weekend weight gain.
Don’t be a Sisyphus this summer, working your way up the mountain all week long just to drop the ball and start from the bottom again on Monday. Instead, manage your weekend warrior ways with this summer survival guide.
Eventful eating. Carnivals and festivals are a fun and favorite summer pastime. But if you aren’t mindful about your munching, it’s easy to let the calorie-dense dishes destroy your diet. While such eccentric eats as a bacon-coated candy bar seem intriguing at the time, nothing but a belly ache and subsequent weight gain will come of consuming it.
If you aren’t sure which foods to feast on, try these tips for a healthier option:
- Don’t abdicate your throne as the funnel cake queen. If you’re with a large group, order one indulgent item and split it. Life is short. Have your cake and eat it, too -- just a smaller slice.
- Opt for lean meats over sodium-soaked bratwurst and beer-battered corn dogs. Lean protein makes you feel fuller, longer.
- Don’t get saucy with your dishes. Condiments add a tremendous number of calories to your plate. Gooey gravies, white sauces, melted cheeses, sugary ketchup, and mayonnaise-drenched pasta and potato salad, will push your diet off the deep end. Use mustard, or go sans sauce instead.
Sensible sipping. After a night of drinking, you may notice your belly ballooning. Liquor is not the prime suspect for a swelling stomach; blame it on the sweet mixers. When picking your poison, stick to clear alcohol and low-to-no-calorie beverages. Some smart sips include:
- Champagne, Prosecco - 80 calories/glass.
- Vodka seltzer with a twist of lemon or lime - 95 calories/glass.
- Wine, red or white - 120 calories/glass.
- Light versions of beer such as Corona, Miller, and Michelob range from 60-100 calories/bottle.
And always have a glass of water between drinks to stay hydrated.
Hydration station. About 60 percent of the human body is composed of water. It’s essential to vital processes such as lubricating the joints, regulating body temperature through perspiration, and delivering nutrients through the bloodstream. Water is a healer. The body cannot function properly without it.
Water also works wonders for weight loss because it helps rid the body of toxins and waste accumulations, as well as satiates and suppresses the appetite. Aim to drink eight, 8-ounce glasses of water each day. Another easy way to increase your intake is to snack on such water-rich foods as watermelon, lettuce, celery, and cucumbers.
Fit factor. Whether you’re poolside, at the beach, or on a road trip, you can always pack a workout with you. The key is picking activities you enjoy, such as cycling, swimming or playing a round of tennis with friends. If you prefer a prescribed circuit, here is a sure-fire way to fry fat in under 20 minutes.
Complete the following exercise circuit, then run in place for one minute. For best results, repeat three times.
Plank: Start in a prone position and prop your body up by resting on your forearms and toes. Keep your spine straight, shoulders over elbows, and hold for 30 seconds.
Supermans: Drop to your belly and extend your arms and legs straight out. Take a deep breath and use your back muscles to elevate your limbs slightly off the floor. Hold for two counts then release. Repeat 10 times.
Wall sit: With your back against a sturdy wall, walk your feet out and lower your body until your legs are bent at a 90-degree angle. Hold for 45 seconds.
Air punches: Stand tall with your hands balled into fists at shoulder height. Punch your right arm out while pivoting on your right foot. Bring your fist back to your shoulder and quickly shift to a left punch and pivot. Control your punches and keep your core engaged for 20 counts.
Practice healthy habits to look and feel sun-sational this summer.
Ashley Blake Greenblatt, ACE-CPT, is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach. To learn more about her virtual training program, visit ashleyblakefitness.com.