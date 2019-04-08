If you want to be a modern-day Lewis and Clark, exploring new running or cycling routes and mapping your progress along the way, Strava is a free GPS-based app to try. Whether you are training for an Ironman competition or simply enjoy a scenic sweat session, Strava is there to help track your progress by recording key stats like calories burned, pace, elevation and distance. You can even share your stats with friends on social media, comparing workouts and congratulating each other on a job well done. Leave no trail untouched with their massive map index, providing you with the opportunity to try a new location every time you exercise.