Are you using technology to tone up? Exercise has become a lot easier with the help of a smartphone. With the simple click of a button, you have access to boundless body-enhancing apps. Whether your goal is to tone up, curb cravings, or track your daily steps, there is an app for you.
But for many beginners, sifting through the heaps of health-related options can be overwhelming. To avoid getting tangled in the wealth of workout apps available, start by jotting down your goals, your schedule and your preferred form of exercise. If you have good health habits, intrinsic motivation and understand proper fitness form, online training will work well for you. However, if you struggle with exercise adherence, are not a self-starter, like to ask questions and enjoy a sense of camaraderie when working out, a personal trainer or a group fitness setting might be a better choice.
For those craving a cyber-based wellness experience, test out these top rated apps:
MyFitnessPal is one of the most popular, user-friendly apps available. Owned by Under Armour, the free app works like a digital diary, helping you count calories and choose from a ton of additional features like goal setting, recipe ideas and meal prep plans. And since one of the biggest obstacles in weight loss is diet, logging your meals with their built-in calorie calculating system will help you stay on track.
Calm is a unique stress-reducing, tension-taming tool designed to make meditation and mindfulness easy. With guided meditations, gentle stretching exercises and soothing, sleep-inducing narrations, Calm will quickly become your favorite bedside buddy. Calm helps manage your mind, control intrusive thoughts and lower stress levels with the click of a button.
Take the app for a test run with their free seven-day trial. After that, it costs $59.99 annually. If you find the first week beneficial, but the yearly price gives you pause, just remember there is no poor investment when it comes to improving your physical and mental health.
If you want to be a modern-day Lewis and Clark, exploring new running or cycling routes and mapping your progress along the way, Strava is a free GPS-based app to try. Whether you are training for an Ironman competition or simply enjoy a scenic sweat session, Strava is there to help track your progress by recording key stats like calories burned, pace, elevation and distance. You can even share your stats with friends on social media, comparing workouts and congratulating each other on a job well done. Leave no trail untouched with their massive map index, providing you with the opportunity to try a new location every time you exercise.
From the moment you download Nike Training Club, you will feel like an elite athlete that’s joined a fitness revolution. If that’s not enough to inspire you, this free app gives you a bevy of beneficial, customizable workouts to explore. You can choose the length and difficulty level of your workout, as well as the type of exercises you want to engage in and the equipment you’d like to use. It even lets you workout with stars like Michael B. Jordan from Creed, and Denver Nuggets point-guard Isaiah Thomas. You can’t go wrong with this app.
For exercise to be successful, variety is essential. By incorporating an assortment of activities through fitness apps, the gym and sports, your body and brain will never tire of your healthy lifestyle.
Ashley Blake Greenblatt, ACE-CPT, is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach. To learn more, visit ashleyblakefitness.com.