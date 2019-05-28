Is your body playing favorites? We all have a dominant side but chances are you might not notice this unless you were practicing unilateral exercises like side planks, balancing on one leg, or swinging a tennis racquet. Repetitive daily movement patterns, such as consistently opening a door with your right hand or carrying a bag on your right shoulder, are to blame for your body’s imbalances. Over time, these seemingly harmless habits can cause muscular asymmetries that trigger aches, pains, and injuries.