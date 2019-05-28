Is your body playing favorites? We all have a dominant side but chances are you might not notice this unless you were practicing unilateral exercises like side planks, balancing on one leg, or swinging a tennis racquet. Repetitive daily movement patterns, such as consistently opening a door with your right hand or carrying a bag on your right shoulder, are to blame for your body’s imbalances. Over time, these seemingly harmless habits can cause muscular asymmetries that trigger aches, pains, and injuries.
A simple solution for strengthening your sluggish side is to, you guessed it, exercise it more frequently! In addition to implementing the following fitness routine, try using your non-dominant side throughout your day as you eat, close doors, or even when throwing a ball. For best results, start all exercises on your non-dominant side, repeating the entire circuit three times.
An uppercut above the rest
- Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and position a set of free weights in front of your chest with elbows bent.
- Quickly circle your left arm down and up, as if punching someone in the chin, while simultaneously pivoting your left foot. Repeat 10 times then practice on your right side.
Power press
- Hold a free weight in your left hand and bend your elbow so the weight is positioned in front of your left shoulder. Your palm should be facing your chest. Let your right arm rest at your side.
- Elevate your left arm, rotating the weight so your palm is facing away from you at the top of the extension. Hold for one count then lower your arm, rotating back to the starting stance. Repeat 10 times then continue on the right side.
Bridge the gap
- Start in a supine position with your legs bent at your knees and your back flat against the floor. Lift your right leg, extending it straight out from your hips. Your knees should be aligned.
- Push through your left heel to elevate your hips. The goal is to form a straight line from your knees through your shoulders. Squeeze your glutes for two counts, then lower your hips. Continue for 10 repetitions then switch sides.
Swinging split squat
- Stand tall with a free weight in each hand. Take a step forward with your left leg, lowering your body into a lunge. Your front knee should be stacked over your ankle and shoulders directly above hips.
- Now push off your left heel swinging your left leg back into a reverse lunge. If you have difficulty balancing, pause for a moment by bringing your feet together at the midway point. Repeat for 10 counts then switch to your right leg.
Ashley Blake Greenblatt, ACE-CPT, is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach. To learn more about her virtual training program, visit ashleyblakefitness.com.