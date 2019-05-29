Routines: As a teen growing up in India, Walde would set off on her own to hike in the Himalayas – sometimes for as long as two weeks. She still looks for hikes to try when she travels. On Sunday mornings, Walde loads up her favorite podcast – The Tim Ferriss Show – and heads out for a six-mile run in Ridley Creek State Park near her Media home. Along the way, she waves to fellow exercisers and enjoys the 2,600 acres of woodlands and meadows. “By the end of it, I have so many ideas in my mind that are fruitful, I have to sit down and write them down,” Walde said.