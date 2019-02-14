Knowing When to Let Go. Setting personal boundaries and respecting the boundaries of others is at the core of any healthy relationship, and fostering that understanding early on will help your children throughout life. Have your children write down the things they value within themselves and others, and encourage them to honor those values by setting healthy boundaries for themselves and honoring those set by others. If those boundaries aren’t respected, help your child learn when a relationship should end or at least change. Give them the tools to explore healthy problem solving and decision making, including how to end a relationship with kindness and respect. You might help them to acknowledge their emotions, and work through them. These skills will serve them well with friendships, at school and later on in professional relationships.