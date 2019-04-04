The main treatment goal for hemorrhagic strokes — in which a small blood vessel inside the brain leaks blood — is to control elevated blood pressure. If the patient is taking anticoagulant medications (which can increase the risk of bleeding), we reverse their effect with a counteracting medication. Sometimes, if the size of the hemorrhage (or clot) inside the brain is large enough, we place a catheter inside the clot through a small opening in the skull and remove the clot through the catheter using a special suction device. This is a minimally invasive procedure. By controlling blood pressure, preventing further bleeding and sometimes removing the clot, we give the patient the best opportunity to recover from the initial injury.