I was fitted with an intracranial bolt. They drill a hole in your skull. The purpose is to monitor the intracranial pressure. As your brain swells, it chokes off your brain stem, which is your heart, your lungs, all of your large organ communication. There is a threshold when the pressure becomes life-threatening. I reached that point after about five hours. So Sean Grady, the chair of neurosurgery for Penn Medicine – I was lucky he was on shift -- performed an emergency craniotomy at about 11 p.m. They took a plate about the size of my hand from my skull.