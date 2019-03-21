Take the term “toxic masculinity” (a term I’m not fond of, by the way). The men whose behavior that term refers to likely weren’t born that way. The “traditional” traits of masculinity have been seen as strength, leadership, stoicism, and emotional control. But for the little boy who is crying because someone said something mean to him and is told to “toughen up,” that admonition can cause him to think expressing feelings of sadness, grief, or depression is wrong. On the other hand, “traditional” traits of femininity include being nurturing, emotional, kind, and giving. This, too, when taken to the extreme can be detrimental; a little girl who is being assertive may be told she is being “bossy,” thus reducing the likelihood that she will assert herself in the future.