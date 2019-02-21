Develop an indoor exercise program. Exercise doesn’t have to be a chore—and for kids, it shouldn’t be! Creating a 10-15 minute before- or after-school routine of activities helps kids let off some steam and have fun, especially if they view it as a time to play, dance and move around. Play some upbeat songs to help set the tone and then teach them simple exercises that can be done at home like jumping jacks, sit ups and push-ups to help release pent-up energy and increase strength. You’ll demonstrate that exercise is an important part of a healthy lifestyle while spending some quality time together.