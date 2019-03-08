3) Train your legs and hips to start your throw or swing. Your body has to move efficiently to play baseball, and that includes starting your power from your back leg, getting hip/shoulder separation to generate elastic energy, and then deceleration with your back muscles and lead leg. If one of those segments are not doing their job, then that additional stress will either cause an overuse injury, or you will not play at your highest level. Most injured baseball players who I work with cannot perform a single leg squat which means hip weakness which could lead to injury.