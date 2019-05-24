A: When you think of such summer activities as picnics, parades, and backyard cookouts, you often think of burgers, fries, and hot dogs. But these foods also provoke gastrointestinal (GI) issues.
Citizen’s Bank Park, for example, continues to introduce new restaurants each year, giving baseball fans numerous food options, but those with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) have to be concerned over what they can eat without the heartburn flaring up.
GERD typically causes a burning sensation that moves up the neck and throat — a feeling nobody wants to experience on a fun summer day. It is important to take proper steps to prepare for the potential risk of stomach troubles.
Planning to avoid GI setbacks will be a game changer.
Before deciding what to eat, consider avoiding foods that trigger heartburn. Foods known to cause discomfort include tomato-based products, citrus fruits and juices, coffee, carbonated beverages, chocolate, and calcium-rich, spicy, fatty, and fried foods.
To avoid or lessen the pain from unwanted heartburn and indigestion, think about modifying your game-day meal.
- Enjoy alcoholic beverages in moderation. Limit yourself to one drink to avoid worsening GERD symptoms. Remember to stay hydrated by drinking water throughout the day.
- Avoid adding tomato, cheese and onions on your burger and choose other toppings, such as lettuce, avocado, beans or mushrooms.
- Select grilled or baked products instead of fried.
- Pick a dipping sauce that is not spicy or tomato-based. Consider trying a low-fat dressing.
- Eat smaller portions to prevent your stomach from becoming too full — overeating can increase the risk of heartburn.
Remember to never leave the house unprepared. Find over-the-counter heartburn and indigestion medication that works best for you and keep it on hand.
Antacids reduce heartburn symptoms by decreasing the amount of acid in your stomach and provide relief within minutes. H2 blockers lower your risk of heartburn and typically start working within an hour. Proton pump inhibitors block the acid-producing enzyme in the wall of the stomach to create a long-lasting reduction of stomach acid.
If symptoms persist despite your using over-the-counter medications, contact your health-care provider to explore other treatment options.
Emily McGehrin is a physicians assistant at Mercy Gastroenterology in Darby.