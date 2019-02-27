Teams where geriatricians work with surgeons and anesthesiologists to “co-manage” older patients are still unusual, but the trend is growing along with the recognition that the elderly are not, as one expert put it, just more “wrinkled 45-year-olds.” They need different care than younger patients, such as closer attention to nutrition, hydration, pain control, vision and hearing problems, vital organ functioning and mental orientation. This is especially true of patients in their 80s and above, but even younger seniors like Chun don’t bounce back from injury or illness the way they would have in mid-life.