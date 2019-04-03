"In 120 sites across the world for the last 30 years, we’ve seen this is a way to save lives, and Philadelphia’s government says they think this is a good thing to do, said Ronda Goldfein, Safehouse’s vice president. An attorney, she also is executive director of the AIDS Law Project of Pennsylvania. “We and the members of the board felt compelled to do that. If you can save a life, why wouldn’t you?”