Steer clear of sick people. People with the flu are highly contagious, capable of spreading it to others from as far as six feet away. An infected person can spread the flu virus one day prior to exhibiting symptoms and up to a week after becoming sick. An activity as mundane as touching a surface, if contaminated, can spread the virus. During flu season, it is critical to limit or prevent your child’s contact with sick people. It is also important for your child to stay home if sick. The best approach is encouraging children to avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth, which is how viruses enter the body.