The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has guidelines in place to determine who is eligible to receive a CT scan. To qualify for a low-dose CT scan, you must meet the following requirements: be between ages 55 and 80; be an active smoker or have quit smoking within the last 15 years; and have a smoking history of 30 “pack years.” A pack year is defined as how many packs you smoke a day for a certain number of years. For example, if you smoke one pack a day for 10 years, you have a smoking history of 10 pack years. If you smoke half a pack a day for 10 years, you have a pack history of only five years.