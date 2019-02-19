Teach kids about healthy eating through cooking Making healthy food choices can be tough for picky eaters, but children may be more willing to try new foods if they are involved in the cooking process. Invite your children to help you cook dinner and use the time as an opportunity to educate them on the benefits of eating fruits, vegetables, whole grains and healthy sources of protein. Let them make decisions like what kind of vegetables to pair with the main dish, so they can take ownership of the meal.