The next exercise is raising your shoulder normally. This may sound simple, and it is -- but it is very difficult to do if you have trained your shoulder to do something else, which is often the case with shoulder pain. Stand in front of the mirror and raise your shoulder out to the front and out to the side and watch and make sure you don’t shrug your shoulder. Make sure that before you start this exercise you roll your shoulders up, back, and drop them down to put the shoulder in the correct position. Repeat 30 times in each direction.