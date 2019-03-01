A recent Washington Post analysis found that over 4.1 million students endured at least one lockdown drill in the 2017-2018 school year and The Atlantic states that 95 percent of schools conducted drills the year before. Fire drills are commonplace and are mandated in Pennsylvania, as are school bus emergency evacuation drills. Students have done them so often, they don’t think twice about them. But, with new legislation on the table in Pa. (HB No. 124), schools may be required to conduct other safety drills, including lockdowns. It is important that parents be aware of and understand the drills so they can talk to their children and help them through potential fear. The better prepared your child is, the less likely these drills will have a negative impact.