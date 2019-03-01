As public health writers, we have to make sure people understand the effects of climate change on health. Individuals may fear epidemic disease outbreaks, but may not have the same concerns about heat-related deaths. But they should. People might watch or listen to broadcasts about fires and floods and feel deep sympathy for those losing their homes, livelihoods, or even their lives. But they also need to give thought to the long-term mental health effects of catastrophes, or of forced migration due to climate change. Food insecurity is already a problem for millions of households. We need to make people understand that it is likely to become even more of a threat. Climate change leads to declining agricultural productivity and higher food prices. And we need to point out that the individuals most at risk for suffering from the health problems precipitated by climate change are children, older adults, and those living in low-income communities and some communities of color.